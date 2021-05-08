BASEBALL: Christian Oppor has turned himself into one of top pitchers for Columbus

Stormer said he walked over to Oppor after the fourth to ask him where his head was at. At that point, Oppor was dealing and had Lake Mills right where he wanted them ― a couple walks and a run wasn’t going to mess him up.

“I just said, ‘I’m not taking you out. I’m going to give you an opportunity to finish this game,’” Stormer recalled. “I told him he has to be honest with me, ‘If you don’t feel good, we need to take you out.’ I believed he would do that.”

Oppor ― who admitted his arm wasn’t feeling right heading up to the ballpark ― saw his team’s offense tack on three more runs to take an 8-1 lead into the fifth inning. Oppor struck out the next three L-Cats and eventually ended the game with a three-run home run to centerfield.

It wasn’t a bad first outing for a player who didn’t want to pitch when he was a freshman.

“I didn’t really like pitching that much, at all, because I was pretty wild,” Oppor said. “I wasn’t really the best at pitching. I just wanted to stay in the field and just hit most of the time.”

Stormer, who was the assistant coach under then-head coach Bob Jansen, remembers how Oppor’s raw pitching ability was apparent to the coaching staff.