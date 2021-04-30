BASEBALL: Coach Wilke excited to see Beaver Dam take the diamond this spring

Coach Nate Wilke said when the Beaver Dam prep baseball team takes the diamond at Appleton East Saturday afternoon, it will be business as usual to start the 2021 season.

That’s because he believes the Golden Beavers have a talented ballclub full of athletic playmakers. That bodes well as the Badger North Conference is returning to normal after a fall and winter of strictly non-conference games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us, it’s back to normal. Our goal is to win a conference championship and that’s what we’re telling the kids,” said Wilke, who acknowledged he has a big junior class that will ideally get their feet underneath them quickly. “We’re very athletic. We can run a lot. I think, defensively, we’re going to be able to cover a lot of ground. I think we can compete. I think Waunakee and DeForest will be No. 1 and No. 2, but I would hope we can compete with both of them.”

Saturday will be the first time the Golden Beavers take the diamond at the high school level since 2019, as the pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 season.

The Golden Beavers did have a couple months during the summer to lace up the cleats, throw on the gloves and compete with teams around the area in games spearheaded by Waupun coach Derrick Standke.