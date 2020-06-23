BASEBALL: Columbus grad Randon Dauman embarks on rigorous journey back to NCAA Div. I level

He was a captain on the team but also was a hot commodity when it came to college coaches wanting him to visit.

And he didn't want to miss any classes, practices or games in order to make a visit, a gesture of commitment to his teammates as well his studies. So he only ended up visiting Washington University, the University of Minnesota and Bradley University, when he had a small window of time to do so.

“They respected it but at the same time would text my coach to ask me to come on a visit,” Duaman said. “My coach would never say no to a visit because that’s an opportunity. I, myself, I did not want to. I’m here for this team, this year (was my attitude). I hadn’t been with the team for a whole year and I wanted to be a good teammate. I didn’t want to move on from them. I wanted to stay in the moment with them.”

Torgerson respected his decision.