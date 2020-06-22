BASEBALL: Columbus grad Randon Dauman went from ace pitcher for Cardinals to college dropout

The Cardinals’ season that year ended in the sectional semifinals with a 7-0 loss to Jefferson, which would go on to finish as the state runner-up.

Dauman finished his stellar career with 279 strikeouts and 95 walks while giving up 84 hits in 162⅔ innings. He had a 20-8 record on the mound for the Cardinals.

He had three games with 15 or more strikeouts and 14 games with 10 or more strikeouts, but often times his dominance coupled with the Cardinals' good bats meant games ended early because of the 10-run mercy rule. So adjusting his statistical metrics to account for that fact, he averaged 12.42 strikeouts for every five innings he pitched.

“I’ve had a lot of good players over the years, but what makes a good player a great player is someone who puts the time and effort into it after the season — who wants to become better. That’s what Randon was," said Jansen, who retired from coaching after the 2019 season.

“He put a lot of time into baseball, outside of the season.”

Doubt crept in

Once Dauman graduated, he began to more seriously question whether he was making the right decision in choosing the Bobcats. They were doubts, he said, that began to creep in throughout his senior year.