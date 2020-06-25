BASEBALL: Columbus' Joe Morris tabbed as an All-Star by state coaches association

“He has the unique ability to be able to get on base when you need to have somebody get on, whether he gets hit by a pitch or gets walked," Stormer said of Morris, who drew a dozen walks in 2019. "I felt like Joe was going to hit well above .400 — I really don’t think there was going to be an issue for him to hit that well.”

Morris became the seventh Columbus player picked as an All-Star. The most recent were 2017 graduates Eliot Turnquist and Peyton Henry, and 2016 graduate Tanner Kirchberg.

“It’s real cool. When my coach texted me saying he nominated me and my buddy (Minick), it was a pretty big deal,” Morris said. “That was one of my goals coming into the season was to be nominated for it and be able to play in the game. I’m really honored to be selected. There are a lot of really good players. A lot of DI (college recruits), really talented players that I would be playing next to this summer. It’s terrible that we can’t play in the game.”

Morris, who will be attending Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, to play baseball as a utility player, said he wanted to prove how much confidence he had at the plate this season. Augustana is an NCAA Division III program that competes in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.