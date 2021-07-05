 Skip to main content
BASEBALL: Columbus' Kirchberg, Markesan's Leedle, Waupun's Bresser make All-State squad
PREP BASEBALL

BASEBALL: Columbus' Kirchberg, Markesan's Leedle, Waupun's Bresser make All-State squad

At the plate, Trace Kirchberg was a tough out. On the mound, the hard-throwing right-hander got outs. 

The senior on Columbus' prep baseball team had a dominant season this spring with the bat as well as with his arm, posting numbers that garnered him third team All-State honors from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association. 

Kirchberg batted .475 with five homers, 27 RBIs, six stolen bases and 25 runs scored while also posting a 0.57 earned run average with 70 strikeouts against only 24 walks en route to a 6-1 record. 

Trace Kirchberg

Columbus senior Trace Kirchberg batted .475 with five homers and 27 RBIs this spring while also posting a 6-1 record on the mound with a 0.57 earned run average, 70 strikeouts and 24 walks en route to being selected as third team All-State by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association as a designated hitter/utility player. He also was the South Central District Player of the Year in Division 2. 

He helped the Cardinals go 16-6 overall this spring and win the Capitol North Conference record with a 9-1 record. In addition to the All-State nod, Kirchberg also was the South Central District Player of the Year for Division 2 and was chosen as the Capitol North Player of the Year. 

Joining him on the All-State team from the area were Markesan senior Bryce Leedle and Waupun senior Carson Bresser, both honorable mention pitchers.

Leedle had a 7-0 record this spring with a 1.29 ERA, 107 strikeouts and only 16 walks and also was selected as the South Central District Player of the Year for Division 3, while Bresser had a 7-1 record and notched a pair of saves, posting an ERA of 1.93 with 71 Ks and 27 walks. 

Bryce Leedle

Markesan pitcher Bryce Leedle had a 7-0 record with a 1.29 earned run average, 107 strikeouts and only 16 walks this spring en route to being picked as honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association. 

Markesan, which advanced to the sectional finals thanks to a three-run rally in the semifinals before bowing out one game short of the state tournament with an 8-1 extra-innings loss to Marathon, finished 19-3 on the year and edged out Oshkosh Lourdes (8-1) for the Trailways North championship by one game, finishing a perfect 9-0. 

Leedle also batted .467 with nine doubles, two triples, 22 runs scored and 22 RBIs and was the Trailways North Player of the Year. 

Led by Bresser, the Warriors tied for the East Central Conference title with Kettle Moraine Lutheran (both 11-3) and finished 17-7 overall following an upset loss to league rival Campbellsport in the regional semifinals. 

Carson Bresser

Waupun pitcher Carson Bresser had a 1.93 earned run average with 71 strikeouts and 27 walks this spring, posting a 7-1 record with two saves on the way to being picked as honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association. 

The coaches association All-State team is selected by a committee of seven district representatives — one from each district — with players needing to be nominated by their respective coaches in order to be considered. 

Kirchberg and Leedle have also been chosen to participate in this weekend's 37th Annual All-Star Classic on Friday and Saturday in Oshkosh. 

The state Players of the Year are:

  • Division 1: Sun Prairie's Josh Caron, a catcher who batted .438 with eight homers, 47 RBIs and 13 stolen bases while leading the Cardinals to their seventh state title.
  • Division 2: Denmark's Brennen Miller, a pitcher who had an 11-0 record with a 0.98 ERA, 54 strikeouts and 10 walks in helping the Vikings to the state title.
  • Division 3: Ozaukee infielder Noah Miller, a likely high-round selection in next week's MLB Draft after batting .608 with six homers, 21 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and 41 runs scored this spring.
  • Division 4: Webster's Owen Washburn, the son of head coach and former Major League pitcher Jared Washburn.

Owen Webster, who's headed to the University of South Carolina to play NCAA Division I college baseball, was picked as first team All-State as a utility player after batting an eye-popping .746 with nine homers, 73 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 52 runs scored. 

