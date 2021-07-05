BASEBALL: Columbus' Kirchberg, Markesan's Leedle, Waupun's Bresser make All-State squad

At the plate, Trace Kirchberg was a tough out. On the mound, the hard-throwing right-hander got outs.
The senior on Columbus' prep baseball team had a dominant season this spring with the bat as well as with his arm, posting numbers that garnered him third team All-State honors from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
Kirchberg batted .475 with five homers, 27 RBIs, six stolen bases and 25 runs scored while also posting a 0.57 earned run average with 70 strikeouts against only 24 walks en route to a 6-1 record.
He helped the Cardinals go 16-6 overall this spring and win the Capitol North Conference record with a 9-1 record. In addition to the All-State nod, Kirchberg also was the South Central District Player of the Year for Division 2 and was chosen as the Capitol North Player of the Year.
Joining him on the All-State team from the area were Markesan senior Bryce Leedle and Waupun senior Carson Bresser, both honorable mention pitchers.
Leedle had a 7-0 record this spring with a 1.29 ERA, 107 strikeouts and only 16 walks and also was selected as the South Central District Player of the Year for Division 3, while Bresser had a 7-1 record and notched a pair of saves, posting an ERA of 1.93 with 71 Ks and 27 walks.
Markesan, which advanced to the sectional finals thanks to a three-run rally in the semifinals before bowing out one game short of the state tournament with an 8-1 extra-innings loss to Marathon, finished 19-3 on the year and edged out Oshkosh Lourdes (8-1) for the Trailways North championship by one game, finishing a perfect 9-0.
Leedle also batted .467 with nine doubles, two triples, 22 runs scored and 22 RBIs and was the Trailways North Player of the Year.
Led by Bresser, the Warriors tied for the East Central Conference title with Kettle Moraine Lutheran (both 11-3) and finished 17-7 overall following an upset loss to league rival Campbellsport in the regional semifinals.
The coaches association All-State team is selected by a committee of seven district representatives — one from each district — with players needing to be nominated by their respective coaches in order to be considered.
Kirchberg and Leedle have also been chosen to participate in this weekend's 37th Annual All-Star Classic on Friday and Saturday in Oshkosh.
The state Players of the Year are:
- Division 1: Sun Prairie's Josh Caron, a catcher who batted .438 with eight homers, 47 RBIs and 13 stolen bases while leading the Cardinals to their seventh state title.
- Division 2: Denmark's Brennen Miller, a pitcher who had an 11-0 record with a 0.98 ERA, 54 strikeouts and 10 walks in helping the Vikings to the state title.
- Division 3: Ozaukee infielder Noah Miller, a likely high-round selection in next week's MLB Draft after batting .608 with six homers, 21 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and 41 runs scored this spring.
- Division 4: Webster's Owen Washburn, the son of head coach and former Major League pitcher Jared Washburn.
Owen Webster, who's headed to the University of South Carolina to play NCAA Division I college baseball, was picked as first team All-State as a utility player after batting an eye-popping .746 with nine homers, 73 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 52 runs scored.