BASEBALL: Columbus' Kirchberg, Markesan's Leedle, Waupun's Bresser make All-State squad

At the plate, Trace Kirchberg was a tough out. On the mound, the hard-throwing right-hander got outs.

The senior on Columbus' prep baseball team had a dominant season this spring with the bat as well as with his arm, posting numbers that garnered him third team All-State honors from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.

Kirchberg batted .475 with five homers, 27 RBIs, six stolen bases and 25 runs scored while also posting a 0.57 earned run average with 70 strikeouts against only 24 walks en route to a 6-1 record.

He helped the Cardinals go 16-6 overall this spring and win the Capitol North Conference record with a 9-1 record. In addition to the All-State nod, Kirchberg also was the South Central District Player of the Year for Division 2 and was chosen as the Capitol North Player of the Year.

Joining him on the All-State team from the area were Markesan senior Bryce Leedle and Waupun senior Carson Bresser, both honorable mention pitchers.

Leedle had a 7-0 record this spring with a 1.29 ERA, 107 strikeouts and only 16 walks and also was selected as the South Central District Player of the Year for Division 3, while Bresser had a 7-1 record and notched a pair of saves, posting an ERA of 1.93 with 71 Ks and 27 walks.