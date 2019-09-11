Bob Jansen finished his 27-year career with a 283-238 win-loss record for the Columbus prep baseball team. And from 2015 to 2018 the Cardinals either won the Capitol North Conference or were second place.
Jansen built a legacy in Columbus and many were sad to see him step down at the conclusion of the 2019 season.
On Monday, the Columbus schoolboard voted in favor of hiring Tim Stormer to replace Jansen.
And does Stormer feel any pressure about it?
“Yeah, a little bit,” said Stormer, who will mention that last season’s third-place finish in the Capitol North was disappointing after winning back=to-back titles in 2018 and 2017. “We felt like we could’ve made a little bit of a deeper run in regionals and get to sectionals (last season). Bob did a really good job and he kept the program strong for a lot of years.
“So absolutely I feel a little pressure to keep the ball rolling.”
Last season the Cardinals finished 13-8 and 5-5 in the Capitol North. They finished tied for third place with Lodi while undefeated Lake Mills and Watertown Luther Prep (7-3) took the top two spots. Their season came to an end when the Cardinals lost 4-2 to Markesan in the WIAA Division 3 regional final.
Stormer spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach under Jansen, controlling the offense while Jansen took care of the pitching staff.
“That part of it won’t change a whole lot, but handling the pitching staff will be a little bit different,” said Stormer, who learned a lot from Jansen on how he set up line-up and how he interacted with the players.
Stormer, who has coached the Columbus summer baseball program the last two years, has got a grasp of how he will handle the pitching staff because “watching how Bob did that will help going forward.”
It will also help Stormer figure out the direction he wants the baseball program to go.
"I think the perfect program is to be a pretty well-balanced defensive team along with the offense and pitching,” Stormer said.
By getting the program he wants, Stormer said the Cardinals are going to do more defensive drill work leading up to and during the season. He hopes to see his pitchers throw more in between starts.
“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Stormer said.
What will help Stormer is he believes the Cardinals return a “good nucleus of kids” and have a “group of kids in the youth that’s coming up in the next few years.”
Jim Morby, who has been an assistant coach for the last two seasons and his son James Mobry is a shortstop for the Cardinals, will stay on the coaching staff.
And big part of that nucleus will be a plethora of seniors to help lead the way in the spring.
“We’re going to have a pretty big senior class. They were very successful over the summer,” said Stormer who led the Cardinals to a 14-0 record in summer ball. “Over the summer, I think they figured out how to win baseball games. We need to develop more pitching, but we’re expecting to contend for a conference title next spring for sure.
“If we don’t, I think we’re going to be quite disappointed.”
