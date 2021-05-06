BASEBALL: Columbus not mentally prepared enough in 4-1 loss to Luther Prep

COLUMBUS — There’s always one big lesson teams learn during a loss.
For the Columbus prep baseball team, it’s coming mentally prepared and ready to go against any team it’s going up against.
The Cardinals didn’t do that during Thursday’s Capitol North Conference game against Watertown Luther Prep, and it led to a 4-1 loss.
“The one big thing we’ve got to learn and take away from this is coming mentally prepared to the game,” Columbus coach Tim Stormer said. “The first game we did (against Lake Mills). The second game we didn’t (against Lakeside Lutheran), but we overcame that (and won 12-0) and got rolling. We just couldn’t get over that hump tonight.”
It all started in the first inning when Luther Prep (4-2, 3-1 Capitol North) got one run over Columbus (2-1, 2-1).
The Phoenix — who were ranked 20th in the preseason rankings by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association — scored off an error when centerfielder Trace Kirchberg dropped a flyball hit by Dave Baumann. It allowed Elijah Shevey — who had previously stolen third before the hit — to trot home for a 1-0 lead over the Cardinals.
“That gave them a lot of momentum,” Stormer said. “It’s things like that you’ve got to overcome them. That’s where our youth came in a little bit.”
Shevey led the Phoenix with four of the team’s eight stolen bases.
“We did not do a very good job holding the runners on,” Stormer said. “They ran on our catcher some. They were getting jumps and Jeff (Mobry) didn’t have much of a chance to throw them out. That’s things we’ve got to work on.
“We had some close plays, but they were getting some big jumps on the pitches. I don’t care how well you throw the ball, if they get a big jump, it’s going to be hard to throw a guy out.”
The pitching for the Cardinals was fine — starter Christian Oppor went five innings with nine strikeouts while giving up four runs (two earned) off of three hits and three walks.
“He threw the ball well,” Stormer said. “He was off a little bit here and there and he walked a few guys, but we didn’t block the ball very well behind the plate. A couple balls got by in the dirt and we gave them two runs on passed balls. That’s tough.”
The Phoenix scored off a passed ball in the third to raise lead to 2-0 and again in the fifth to make it 4-1. Luther Prep’s Marcus Winkel also had an RBI double to right in the fifth to make it 3-1.
Luther Prep coach Pete Kiecker said his team knew about Oppor and came ready to face the junior pitcher.
“Considering who we were facing, we knew he was going to bring it and bring it hard,” Kiecker said. “He’s a very good pitcher, obviously. We were able to get him into some longer counts, which was real big. With our bats, five hits off of him, I’m very happy with that. We were also able to manufacture some things, doing some things on the bases that we saw were there.
“But high school baseball, you’ve got to push the defense and we were able to do that. We were able to get some good jumps and take some free bases. We made their whole defense work. You can get people a little bit tense sometimes.”
Shevey got a couple hits and scored three times off Oppor.
Shevey also pitched a complete game for the Phoenix, striking out three and allowing one earned run off six hits and a walk.
“It was a whole game situation,” Kiecker said. “We played good defense. I think we had one error. He got the first out a lot of times. That was real big on Shevey. He kept attacking the strike zone. He ended up with 103 pitches. He had good, solid defense around him. He attacked the batters well and our catcher called a good game.”
Columbus did finish with six hits, but the bats couldn’t string much together in the way of a rally as Shevey induced 10 groundouts and seven flyouts. Baumann hauled in a couple of the flyouts with diving catches out in right field.
“He made a couple really nice catches today,” Kiecker said. “He’s been a catcher his whole life and we needed an extra outfielder this year. David, I’ve coached him three years in football, is just a gamer. He makes plays when we need plays. He did a great job.”
Had Baumann not come through with those web gems, the Cardinals were looking at extra bases and a potential rally each time.
“In that situation, if you get them on like that, who knows,” Stormer said. “That turns the whole tide of the game. Now you’ve got a double depending on the situation you’re in. That was a big factor in the game and the other factor was they made one error. We didn’t put a lot of balls in play.
“They made plays and we didn’t.”
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 4, COLUMBUS 1</&hspag3>
Luther Prep 101 020 0 - 4 5 1
Columbus 001 000 0 - 1 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): LP ― Elijah Shevey (W, 7-6-1-1-3). C ― Christian Opper (L, 5-3-2-3-9), James Mobry (2-2-0-0-0).
Batting (two or more hits): LP ― Elijah Shevey 2-3. C ― AJ Uttech 2-4. 2B: LP ― Marcus Winkel.
