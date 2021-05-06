BASEBALL: Columbus not mentally prepared enough in 4-1 loss to Luther Prep

Shevey led the Phoenix with four of the team’s eight stolen bases.

“We did not do a very good job holding the runners on,” Stormer said. “They ran on our catcher some. They were getting jumps and Jeff (Mobry) didn’t have much of a chance to throw them out. That’s things we’ve got to work on.

“We had some close plays, but they were getting some big jumps on the pitches. I don’t care how well you throw the ball, if they get a big jump, it’s going to be hard to throw a guy out.”

The pitching for the Cardinals was fine — starter Christian Oppor went five innings with nine strikeouts while giving up four runs (two earned) off of three hits and three walks.

“He threw the ball well,” Stormer said. “He was off a little bit here and there and he walked a few guys, but we didn’t block the ball very well behind the plate. A couple balls got by in the dirt and we gave them two runs on passed balls. That’s tough.”

The Phoenix scored off a passed ball in the third to raise lead to 2-0 and again in the fifth to make it 4-1. Luther Prep’s Marcus Winkel also had an RBI double to right in the fifth to make it 3-1.

Luther Prep coach Pete Kiecker said his team knew about Oppor and came ready to face the junior pitcher.