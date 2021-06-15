BASEBALL: Columbus' Oppor no hits Portage in 11-0 Div. 2 regional semifinal victory

“I told him after the game that if you’re going to throw like that and that’s your worst outing, I’ll take it every day,” Stormer said. “He threw well. He struck out 13 kids and people look at it like, ‘Oh, he’s off a little bit today.’ Really? I’ll take it every time.”

The Warriors came close to obtaining a hit with two outs in the first inning when Cooper Roberts sent a screamer down the third-base line, but Brady Link stopped it and bobbled it, which resulted in an error. It didn’t matter as Oppor struck out the next batter to end the inning.

Oppor led off the fourth inning with two walks before Caleb Drew came up to bat with runners on third and second. He lined out to Link at third, who had the wherewithal to tag the runner out at third for an unassisted double play. Then Oppor struck out Kaden Hooker to retire the side.

“We’ve been talking to (Link) about his awareness in the game and what’s going on the game,” Stormer said. “When you have somebody striking a lot of kids out, you’re defense can tend to fall asleep a little bit. I just say to him a couple inning before that, ‘Make sure you’re ready to field the ball.’

“That was huge and it was at a point in time where they were maybe going to push a run across. That got us out of the inning.”