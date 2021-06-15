BASEBALL: Columbus' Oppor no hits Portage in 11-0 Div. 2 regional semifinal victory

COLUMBUS — Portage baseball coach Mike Hemming said he prides his team on facing the stiff pitching of the Badger North Conference every season.
This season was no different as he said DeForest pitchers Justin Hausser and Keagon Kaufmann are two of the best hurlers the Warriors have seen all season long.
Hemming’s opinion was thrown out the window when his group faced Columbus pitcher Christian Oppor on the mound in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game at Fireman’s Park in Columbus.
“No, this guy is better than those two,” Hemming said. “That’s plain and simple. When he starts to get his curveball across, and I bet his coach will say the same thing, he will be something else.”
The southpaw pitcher struck out 13 batters and walked six as he threw his second no-hitter of the season to help second-seeded Columbus shut out sixth-seeded Portage 11-0 in five innings.
“I was trying to just keep the same tempo as I got through most of the game,” Oppor said. “They started taking their time at the plate and I had a little hiccup in the fifth inning, but through the first four innings I was just cruising through them.”
Columbus coach Tim Stormer said some might not consider what Oppor did as his best performance because of the half-dozen free passes.
“I told him after the game that if you’re going to throw like that and that’s your worst outing, I’ll take it every day,” Stormer said. “He threw well. He struck out 13 kids and people look at it like, ‘Oh, he’s off a little bit today.’ Really? I’ll take it every time.”
The Warriors came close to obtaining a hit with two outs in the first inning when Cooper Roberts sent a screamer down the third-base line, but Brady Link stopped it and bobbled it, which resulted in an error. It didn’t matter as Oppor struck out the next batter to end the inning.
Oppor led off the fourth inning with two walks before Caleb Drew came up to bat with runners on third and second. He lined out to Link at third, who had the wherewithal to tag the runner out at third for an unassisted double play. Then Oppor struck out Kaden Hooker to retire the side.
“We’ve been talking to (Link) about his awareness in the game and what’s going on the game,” Stormer said. “When you have somebody striking a lot of kids out, you’re defense can tend to fall asleep a little bit. I just say to him a couple inning before that, ‘Make sure you’re ready to field the ball.’
“That was huge and it was at a point in time where they were maybe going to push a run across. That got us out of the inning.”
Hemming had nothing but praise for Link.
“As they say, ‘That’s a typical baseball play,’” he said. “One more inch and boy or boy, we’ve got first and third with a run scored. It’s a whole new count with nobody out.”
The fifth inning was tough for Oppor though. He walked Haakon Johnson and struck out Noah Pixler to lead off the inning before Hayes Hensler and Brett Owen were both walked to load the bases.
“I told a couple of our guys who got walked in the last inning, ‘You very well could’ve walked against a Division 1 player that could be drafted,’ Hemming said. “Who knows, the sky could be the limit for that kid.”
That’s when Stormer visited Oppor on the mound to cool him down.
Stormer’s words of encouragement worked as Oppor struck out Erik Brouette and Cooper Roberts to end the game.
“Those last two strikeouts felt pretty good to win the game,” Oppor said.
And it was big to keep the Warriors scoreless.
“Absolutely it was,” Stormer said. “It’s a big deal to (Oppor). The rest of the guys are glad we got it over in five.”
Not only did Columbus’ defense back up Oppor all game long, the Cardinals’ bats blew the game open in the third and fourth innings.
Columbus’ James Mobry had an RBI double to right, where he made it to third on a throwing error. Trace Kirchberg followed it up with a two-run bomb over the left field fence to put the Cardinals up 3-0 with two down.
“We knew Columbus was going to hit, but to have their first run be a complete bleeder right down the right field line,” Hemming said. “Then Kirchberg comes through and hits the bomb … it was just karma I guess you could say.”
That home run by Kirchberg sparked the Cardinals for a big fourth inning after Portage committed an error among three on the day.
“We knew coming in we couldn’t make mistakes,” Hemming said. “Unfortunately, it’s a tough one to swallow. When you make mistakes, a good team like that is going to pounce on them. That’s what happened.”
With one out, and runners on second and third, Brady Schroeder hit a two-RBI double to right to put Columbus up 6-0. The shot sparked a seven-hit, two-walk inning for the Cardinals, as they hung eight more for an 11-0 lead heading to the fifth.
Portage pitcher Carson Bernat pitched 3⅓ innings with one strikeout while giving up eight earned runs off eight hits. Bernat was relieved by Adrian Kopecky with one out in the fourth and the righty proceeded to give up three runs (two earned) off two hits and two walks.
“We knew going in what they were going to throw,” Stormer said. “We went and scouted them last week when they played Mauston. … The slower stuff is a little bit harder to (hit). You’ve got to adjust to that. You got to be patient. You got to be disciplined and I think once we got through the order once, we were better off.”
Now, the Cardinals will host fifth-seeded Lodi with Kirchberg on the mound on Wednesday following the Blue Devils 12-1 upset win over top-seeded Adams-Friendship.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.