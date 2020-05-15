BASEBALL: Columbus' Trace Kirchberg prepares for senior season

No matter the sport, listening to what their coaches tell them on a daily basis can be irritating, for a teenager at least.
Take Columbus’ Trace Kirchberg for example. The junior pitcher for the Cardinals said whenever coach Tim Stormer gave him advice on his changeup, he’d think nothing of it.
Stormer told him that if he twisted his hand so his first finger was down, it would give Kirchberg the movement in the pitch he was looking for.
Once Kirchberg took a second to think it over one night, he used the advice the next practice. He found out it worked like a charm, saying “it was moving really good.”
“Then I thought, ‘maybe I should think about this more. Think about what people tell me more,’” Kirchberg said.
Taking and understanding criticism is one aspect of maturity that Stormer said Kirchberg excelled at from his sophomore to junior year. And it will help now that Stormer will look for Kirchberg to become a leader of the team once baseball season starts back up in the 2021 spring season.
Stormer said Kirchberg’s leadership started to show when the Cardinals practiced with Greg Reinhard Baseball Academy during the winter. Stormer said Kirchberg took the lead on drills, making sure not only his teammates were doing them right, but also himself.
“He was being a leader, showing himself working hard and that rubs off on the younger kids,” Stormer said. “With him only being a junior, they see how hard he’s working. That’s only going to pay dividends for the future in the program. It was really disappointing for me not to be able to see how he was going to do his junior year. He had really set himself up to have an outstanding year.”
The reason Stormer won’t have a chance to see Kirchberg this season is due to the COVID-19 pandemic having forced the WIAA to cancel the 2020 spring season.
However, Kirchberg doesn’t see this as a huge negative, taking the glass-is-half-full approach.
“I think this pandemic actually helped me a little bit,” he said. “Without having to really worry about school, we have online class, it takes three hours a day. Then I have the whole rest of the day to do whatever I want. I’ve spent two hours at the gym and then if it’s a nice day out, I go to the field and throw and hit.”
Stormer said Kirchberg has become a gym rat, trying to prepare himself for his senior season and even gloating that throughout all the open gyms Columbus had this year, Kirchberg only missed one because he was on a college visit to the University of Minnesota.
Kirchberg said he’s been working on his pitching technique. He worked on his leg lift to help with the drive on the back leg in order to increase his velocity. So far it’s been working, this spring he reached 91 mph, which was a 5 mph improvement from what he was throwing his sophomore season.
Unfortunately, for the Cardinals and his coach, Kirchberg got complacent with himself once he saw he could reach 90 mph on the radar gun.
“I wasn’t really focusing on my leg lift because when I hit the 91, I was like, ‘Oh cool, I don’t really need to do this anymore,’” he said. “I got into my head. Now, I’ve been focusing more on it because I’ve been hitting 88, 89 and I just can’t get past that 90 hump again. Now I realize I need to focus more on that mentality of the pitching form rather than just looking at the number.”
Regardless, Stormer felt like Kirchberg, who also plays shortstop and second base, and is a great outfielder, was setting himself up to have a brilliant junior season, a season that would’ve given college coaches a chance to notice the athletic ability he displays at 6-foot, 200 pounds.
Stormer said Division 1 teams like Minnesota and Xavier have expressed interest already.
“He can play just about anywhere,” said Stormer, who also mentioned Kirchberg would play catcher if asked. “... I truly believe once Trace gets to college, I might be wrong on this and he might go as a pitcher, but Trace is really a good outfielder. He just hasn’t played a lot of outfield for us. We have three (Ryan Schulte, Sal Genco and Christian Oppor) really good outfielders. We don’t really need Trace out there and we can keep him in the infield.”
Coming into this season, and next, Stormer felt like pitching wouldn’t be a question mark thanks to Kirchberg leading the way with James Mobry, Ayden Adam and Oppor also in the starting rotation. Kirchberg would’ve been the opening-day starter, as well as the likely starter in the first Capitol North Conference game, but will likely do the same in 2021.
“I feel like I’ve always been a leader on the team,” Kirchberg said. “Maybe not my freshman year, because I was a little freshman and nobody would listen. Since sophomore year, I feel like I’ve been a leader.
“I feel like I’m the one that pushes people. I don’t know why, but it feels that way.”
Now, like the rest of his teammates, Kirchberg is excited to get back on the diamond whenever that will happen.
“I’m most looking forward to that first practice and not having it be cancelled,” Kirchberg said.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
