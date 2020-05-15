BASEBALL: Columbus' Trace Kirchberg prepares for senior season

“He was being a leader, showing himself working hard and that rubs off on the younger kids,” Stormer said. “With him only being a junior, they see how hard he’s working. That’s only going to pay dividends for the future in the program. It was really disappointing for me not to be able to see how he was going to do his junior year. He had really set himself up to have an outstanding year.”

The reason Stormer won’t have a chance to see Kirchberg this season is due to the COVID-19 pandemic having forced the WIAA to cancel the 2020 spring season.

However, Kirchberg doesn’t see this as a huge negative, taking the glass-is-half-full approach.

“I think this pandemic actually helped me a little bit,” he said. “Without having to really worry about school, we have online class, it takes three hours a day. Then I have the whole rest of the day to do whatever I want. I’ve spent two hours at the gym and then if it’s a nice day out, I go to the field and throw and hit.”

Stormer said Kirchberg has become a gym rat, trying to prepare himself for his senior season and even gloating that throughout all the open gyms Columbus had this year, Kirchberg only missed one because he was on a college visit to the University of Minnesota.