BASEBALL: Crooked numbers carry Beaver Dam to 9-3 win over Mount Horeb; Beavers' 3rd straight victory

Those two runs coupled with the four tacked on in the sixth turned out not to be needed on the scoreboard. But they certainly meant a lot in terms of feeling comfortable late in the game.

“Especially with the wind blowing out, and they have some kids who hit the ball pretty hard,” Wilke said. “In a close game like that, one swing can turn the game around. So we kept telling the kids, ‘Keep your foot on the gas.’”

Mission accomplished.

Not just at the plate, though — Soto came through in a big way on the mound as well.

The junior right-hander wasn’t dominant by any means, allowing seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out only two.

But he needed just 90 pitches to turn in a complete game victory, and with the two games already this week and four more to come next week — at Waunakee on Monday, home against Waunakee on Wednesday and a doubleheader at Reedsburg on Thursday — saving arms Friday was a big priority.

“Alex was getting close to 100 (pitches),” Wilke said, “but he said he wanted it. We gave it to him and he did a great job.”

He did it by staying in command.