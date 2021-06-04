BASEBALL: Crooked numbers carry Beaver Dam to 9-3 win over Mount Horeb; Beavers' 3rd straight victory

When Mount Horeb punched, Beaver Dam punched back.
Three times.
And the third time was the knockout blow, delivering the Golden Beavers a 9-3 victory over the Vikings on Friday evening in a Badger North Conference prep baseball game at Beaver Dam High School.
“We gave them those two runs and I was curious to see how we’d respond,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said of seeing a 2-1 lead turn into a 3-2 deficit in the top of the third inning. “And I thought we responded really well.”
The Golden Beavers certainly did.
After Kolton Schaller’s two-run double gave the Vikings the 2-1 lead in the top half of the third, Beaver Dam got right to work in the bottom half, with Logan Thomas’ one-out walk and Griffin Wicklund’s double in the following at-bat putting runners at second and third.
Ben Scharfenberg then tied the score with a sacrifice fly to left center before Daelen Johnson’s triple to deep center gave Beaver Dam the lead for good.
And the two-run frame came an inning after the Golden Beavers (8-4, 6-4 Badger North) had loaded the bases with one out only to walk away empty-handed.
“I kind of got worried like, ‘Here we go again with leaving guys on.’ But then after that we really took advantage with guys on base and scored a lot of runs,” said Wilke, whose team was mired in a three-game skid until Thursday’s 12-2 win over Baraboo.
The biggest inning against Mount Horeb (11-7, 7-7) was the sixth, when Beaver Dam blew the contest wide open.
Alex Soto reached on a one-out error to get things started and then Evan Sharkey followed with a single to put runners on first and second.
But the real damage didn’t come until there were two outs, when Thomas laced a two-run triple followed by an RBI single by Wicklund and an RBI double by Scharfenberg.
Those three were Beaver Dam’s Nos. 4-6 hitters in the order and went a combined 5-for-8 with six RBIs, but Wesley Biel in the No. 3 spot was 2-for-4 and Johnson in the No. 7 spot also added a pair of hits with two RBIs, giving the Golden Beavers’ eye-popping production throughout the middle of their line-up.
In fact, all but one player in the line-up had a hit — the player that didn’t reached on a walk — as the Golden Beavers churned out a dozen hits in all.
“You get to the plate and you’ve got to get the job done when it’s your turn, and today we really did,” Wilke said. “We hit the ball hard — a bunch of guys made good contact.”
All of the work for Beaver Dam’s first-inning run came with two outs, as Biel tripled to keep the frame going immediately followed by Thomas’ RBI single.
And after failing to plate a run in the fourth, the Golden Beavers did add to their lead in the fifth, with Johnson grounding into an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 4-2 and Wicklund scoring on the same play when the Vikings' attempt at turning an inning-ending double play resulted in an error.
Those two runs coupled with the four tacked on in the sixth turned out not to be needed on the scoreboard. But they certainly meant a lot in terms of feeling comfortable late in the game.
“Especially with the wind blowing out, and they have some kids who hit the ball pretty hard,” Wilke said. “In a close game like that, one swing can turn the game around. So we kept telling the kids, ‘Keep your foot on the gas.’”
Mission accomplished.
Not just at the plate, though — Soto came through in a big way on the mound as well.
The junior right-hander wasn’t dominant by any means, allowing seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out only two.
But he needed just 90 pitches to turn in a complete game victory, and with the two games already this week and four more to come next week — at Waunakee on Monday, home against Waunakee on Wednesday and a doubleheader at Reedsburg on Thursday — saving arms Friday was a big priority.
“Alex was getting close to 100 (pitches),” Wilke said, “but he said he wanted it. We gave it to him and he did a great job.”
He did it by staying in command.
“He got ahead in the count and that’s huge, because when you get behind in the count then you’ve got to come with fastballs,” Wilke said. “And he’s got a very good breaking pitch, so him being able to get ahead kept them guessing.
“He was efficient — there weren’t a lot of high counts, and that’s exactly what we needed.”
He also in large part was able to wiggle his way through the Vikings line-up without getting in any trouble. When he did, with the exception of Scholler’s double in the third and a meaningless run that scored on a fielder’s choice in the seventh, he got out of it, stranding eight runners — including six in scoring position.
Now if the Golden Beavers can win on Monday, as Lou Brown would say, it’ll be a winning streak.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Wilke said. “We had that three-game skid where we were kind of down, and you see a lot about what your team’s made of (when that happens).
“And I think we came back, we had some good practices and got focused, and we played the way we’re capable of playing.”
