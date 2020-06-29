BASEBALL: Defense was strong, but low offensive production too much in Waupun's 2-1 loss to Fond du Lac

The Cardinals took the lead in the third inning after Murillo and Justin Schnell led off the inning with back-to-back singles. With runners on the corners, Jake Cedar’s sacrifice flyball to right brought in Murillo for a 2-1 lead.

Even though Waupun pitcher Carson Bresser gave up the two runs, Spanbauer liked the way the incoming senior performed on the mound. He pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and a pair of walks. However, he only had 80 pitches with 47 of them thrown for strikes, and forced the Cardinals into 11 groundouts and five flyouts.

“He did a very good job out there,” Spanbauer said. “He had 80 pitches – he had a lot of off speed stuff and kept them off balance. Keegs (Keegan Hartgerink) had learned a lot these last two years to help Carson a little bit. It works nice. He did a good job and got ahead of the count for the most part. He threw the pitch he wants and when he got behind, he’s not afraid to throw a curveball for strikes. He kept the ball down. When he got hurt a few times, the ball was up a little bit, but for the most part he kept the ball down.”

Three of the groundouts the Cardinals had were directed back at Bresser, who nearly took one of them to the chin in the early part of the game, but kept composed enough to block it with his glove, pick it up and toss it to Garritson at first base.