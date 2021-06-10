BASEBALL: Grieger celebrates 17th birthday with monster day at plate, leads Randolph past CF 13-0

Grieger’s RBI double to left highlighted the first inning to go up 2-0 with two outs. Sophomore Bryce Rataczak followed it up with an RBI single down the first-base line to go up 3-0.

The Rockets didn’t connect at the dish in the second, but still came away with a run scored when junior Travis Alvin tried to steal third, but the throw by CF catcher Tate DeJager was over thrown, allowing Alvin to trot home for a 4-0 lead.

Then the fun began for the Rockets (12-11).

With one out in the third, Grieger squared one to right field, but the ball took a bad hop and got by CF freshman Samuel Ramirez, allowing for an inside the park home run to put Randolph up 5-0.

“You see how tall he is. For him, it’s five steps to second base and with us, it’s 15," Rose said. "He is fast and he can get around the bases quick.”

Grieger said he just listened to his coach when he reached third on the play.

“It was pretty nice,” he said. “I didn’t know I was going to go at third, but coach sent me and I went. I saw (Ramirez) miss it and then just started running.”

Hilltoppers coach Jim Knudson carries a nine-man roster with five inexperienced players which could’ve been the problem.