BASEBALL: Hicken, Bresser pitch Waupun to doubleheader sweep of rival Ripon

WAUPUN — Ripon’s Conor Diedrich and Waupun’s Cole Hicken went toe-to-toe in a classic pitchers’ duel in game one of an East Central Conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon on opening day of the prep baseball season.
Ripon flinched first, yielding a quirky third-inning run.
And after Hicken and Waupun held on for the 1-0 victory, the Warriors wasted little time waking up the bats in game two.
Hicken drew a leadoff walk to open the contest and then Austin Wiese and Wyatt Paul traded places with back-to-back RBI doubles, sparking a three-run first as the Warriors went on to a 5-0 victory for the doubleheader sweep — a key sweep over a Tigers team that Waupun figures to be in the race with this spring for the league championship.
“Obviously it’s a big rivalry game and Ripon’s a good team, so to sneak a win out in the first game and then come back with a few runs right away in the second one was kind of deflating to them,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “I thought we played a great first day of baseball. It’s great to be back out here.”
Hicken and Carson Bresser — the starting pitcher in game two — made sure it was great in a winning way.
After Hicken walked a pair and struck out six in a complete-game three-hitter to open the twin-bill, Bresser one-upped him by striking out 11 and walking three in a slightly-more dominant three-hitter to finish off the sweep.
“Late in the game he was really able to throw his breaking ball for a strike anytime he wanted,” Standke said of Bresser, who only had to labor twice in the game, stranding a runner at second in the first inning and getting out of a two-out jam in the fourth by stranding runners at second and third. “He’s a handful — he’s a great pitcher for us.
“He’s a guy who’s never got a lot of time because we’ve always been so deep in pitching the last few years. But he’s going to be a workhorse for us.”
Hicken, meanwhile, stranded a runner at second in both of the first two innings and then saw his shutout stay alive when right fielder Wyatt Paul fired a strike to catcher Evan Sauer to gun down Diedrich trying to score from second on Garrett Jennings’ one-out single in the sixth inning.
Hicken then got the biggest out of the game — the last out — with runners at the corners by inducing leadoff hitter Dayton Baird to pop out.
Like Bresser, Standke called Hicken a “workhorse.”
“He’s pitched for us in (big games) and he’s a guy that we’re going to need,” Standke added. “He’s able to throw all three pitches for strikes, and today he had it going. He kept us in it.”
Diedrich technically outpitched Hicken, allowing just one hit — a single by Hicken to lead off the bottom of the sixth — and one walk while striking out nine.
But he was the hard-luck loser thanks to a two-out error that not only kept the bottom of the third inning alive but also allowed Braydn Larsen to score from first when the third baseman was called for obstruction as Larsen rounded third base.
“They both threw well,” Standke said of Diedrich and Hicken. “A one to nothing game and I think we were done in an hour and a half. They made one mistake and we scored on it. A good quality team is going to find a way to win.”
In game two it was the back-to-back doubles by Wiese and Paul and then a two-out RBI walk by Mason Holz that accounted for the three-run first inning.
And the Warriors tacked on two more in the third — the first of those add-on runs coming when Wiese went from first to third on a throwing error and then was able to take home plate on a mental error by Ripon, and the second run coming on an RBI single by Sauer.
After getting out of the fourth inning jam, Bresser worked around a two-out walk in the fifth, got a double play to end the sixth and retired the side in order in the seventh.
On what turned into a chilly evening, Waupun had just the recipe to start the season off 2-0 and get a big leg up in the ECC race.
“Pitching was great and I thought our defense was great,” Standke said. “We played 14 innings and we had two errors. That’s going to keep you in a lot of ball games.”