BASEBALL: Hicken, Bresser pitch Waupun to doubleheader sweep of rival Ripon

But he was the hard-luck loser thanks to a two-out error that not only kept the bottom of the third inning alive but also allowed Braydn Larsen to score from first when the third baseman was called for obstruction as Larsen rounded third base.

“They both threw well,” Standke said of Diedrich and Hicken. “A one to nothing game and I think we were done in an hour and a half. They made one mistake and we scored on it. A good quality team is going to find a way to win.”

In game two it was the back-to-back doubles by Wiese and Paul and then a two-out RBI walk by Mason Holz that accounted for the three-run first inning.

And the Warriors tacked on two more in the third — the first of those add-on runs coming when Wiese went from first to third on a throwing error and then was able to take home plate on a mental error by Ripon, and the second run coming on an RBI single by Sauer.

After getting out of the fourth inning jam, Bresser worked around a two-out walk in the fifth, got a double play to end the sixth and retired the side in order in the seventh.

On what turned into a chilly evening, Waupun had just the recipe to start the season off 2-0 and get a big leg up in the ECC race.