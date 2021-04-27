 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL: Hicken, Bresser pitch Waupun to doubleheader sweep of rival Ripon
0 comments
alert top story
PREP BASEBALL | WAUPUN 1, RIPON 0; WAUPUN 5, RIPON 0

BASEBALL: Hicken, Bresser pitch Waupun to doubleheader sweep of rival Ripon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — Ripon’s Conor Diedrich and Waupun’s Cole Hicken went toe-to-toe in a classic pitchers’ duel in game one of an East Central Conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon on opening day of the prep baseball season.

Ripon flinched first, yielding a quirky third-inning run.

And after Hicken and Waupun held on for the 1-0 victory, the Warriors wasted little time waking up the bats in game two.

Hicken drew a leadoff walk to open the contest and then Austin Wiese and Wyatt Paul traded places with back-to-back RBI doubles, sparking a three-run first as the Warriors went on to a 5-0 victory for the doubleheader sweep — a key sweep over a Tigers team that Waupun figures to be in the race with this spring for the league championship.

“Obviously it’s a big rivalry game and Ripon’s a good team, so to sneak a win out in the first game and then come back with a few runs right away in the second one was kind of deflating to them,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “I thought we played a great first day of baseball. It’s great to be back out here.”

Lucas Meyer

Waupun first baseman Lucas Meyer shovels the ball to pitcher Carson Bresser covering the base for 3-1 putout during the Warriors' 5-0 win over Ripon in game two of an East Central Conference doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.

Hicken and Carson Bresser — the starting pitcher in game two — made sure it was great in a winning way.

After Hicken walked a pair and struck out six in a complete-game three-hitter to open the twin-bill, Bresser one-upped him by striking out 11 and walking three in a slightly-more dominant three-hitter to finish off the sweep.

“Late in the game he was really able to throw his breaking ball for a strike anytime he wanted,” Standke said of Bresser, who only had to labor twice in the game, stranding a runner at second in the first inning and getting out of a two-out jam in the fourth by stranding runners at second and third. “He’s a handful — he’s a great pitcher for us.

“He’s a guy who’s never got a lot of time because we’ve always been so deep in pitching the last few years. But he’s going to be a workhorse for us.”

Hicken, meanwhile, stranded a runner at second in both of the first two innings and then saw his shutout stay alive when right fielder Wyatt Paul fired a strike to catcher Evan Sauer to gun down Diedrich trying to score from second on Garrett Jennings’ one-out single in the sixth inning.

Cole Hicken

Waupun shortstop Cole Hicken (middle) gets in position to tag out Ripon's Ethan Schuld (6) to complete a 3-6 double play during the bottom of the third inning of the Warriors' 5-0 win over the Tigers in game two of an East Central Conference doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hicken then got the biggest out of the game — the last out — with runners at the corners by inducing leadoff hitter Dayton Baird to pop out.

Like Bresser, Standke called Hicken a “workhorse.”

“He’s pitched for us in (big games) and he’s a guy that we’re going to need,” Standke added. “He’s able to throw all three pitches for strikes, and today he had it going. He kept us in it.”

Diedrich technically outpitched Hicken, allowing just one hit — a single by Hicken to lead off the bottom of the sixth — and one walk while striking out nine.

But he was the hard-luck loser thanks to a two-out error that not only kept the bottom of the third inning alive but also allowed Braydn Larsen to score from first when the third baseman was called for obstruction as Larsen rounded third base.

“They both threw well,” Standke said of Diedrich and Hicken. “A one to nothing game and I think we were done in an hour and a half. They made one mistake and we scored on it. A good quality team is going to find a way to win.”

Bradyn Larson

Waupun third baseman Bradyn Larsen fires to first trying for a 5-3 putout during the Warriors' 5-0 win over Ripoin in game two of an East Central Conference doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.

In game two it was the back-to-back doubles by Wiese and Paul and then a two-out RBI walk by Mason Holz that accounted for the three-run first inning.

And the Warriors tacked on two more in the third — the first of those add-on runs coming when Wiese went from first to third on a throwing error and then was able to take home plate on a mental error by Ripon, and the second run coming on an RBI single by Sauer.

After getting out of the fourth inning jam, Bresser worked around a two-out walk in the fifth, got a double play to end the sixth and retired the side in order in the seventh.

On what turned into a chilly evening, Waupun had just the recipe to start the season off 2-0 and get a big leg up in the ECC race.

“Pitching was great and I thought our defense was great,” Standke said. “We played 14 innings and we had two errors. That’s going to keep you in a lot of ball games.”

Lucas Meyer

Waupun first baseman Lucas Meyer (right) fields a grounder for an unassisted putout during the Warriors' 5-0 win over Ripon in game two of an East Central Conference doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cole Caufield reacts to his first NHL game, his teammates hiding his helmet

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News