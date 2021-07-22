 Skip to main content
BASEBALL: Horicon's Janiszewski, Hustisford/Dodgeland's Thimm highlight area players in All-Trailways South Conference selections
The Horicon and Hustisford/Dodgeland prep baseball teams finished in the middle of the pack in the Trailways South Conference standings with 5-3 and 4-4 league records, respectively.

However, the conference coaches took notice of the Marshmen senior Daniel Janiszewski and H/D junior Gavin Thimm and selected them as first-teamers.

Thimm had a .304 batting average with a double, a triple and six RBIs. Janiszewski finished with two doubles, seven RBIs and a .421 batting average.

The league selected two infielders as co-Players of the Year in Johnson Creek senior Bow Hartwig and Deerfield sophomore Cal Fisher.

Horicon's Cody Pieper earned second-team honors as a pitcher, while Fall River senior Austin Blevins made second team as an outfielder and his teammate junior Andrew Tavs was a second-team utility player.

Pieper finished with a 2-1 record in conference play. He led the Marshmen with 37 strikeouts while giving up nine runs (seven earned) off 12 hits and 12 walks. He also never gave up a home run. While at the plate, he had a .250 batting average with a double and four RBIs.

H/D’s Brody Thimm also made it as a second-team infielder. He went .333 at the plate with a triple and four RBIs.

Fall River senior Payton Neuman and Gavin Wodil both were honorable mention players.

Gavin Thimm MUG

Gavin Thimm
