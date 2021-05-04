BASEBALL: Hustisford/Dodgeland surges late, capitalizes on Fall River miscues for 11-6 victory

FALL RIVER — Opportunity knocked, and Hustisford/Dodgeland’s prep baseball team answered.
Loudly.
Husty/Dodgeland plated four runs in the fifth inning, three in the sixth and three more in the seventh, capitalizing on four errors by Fall River in that stretch to come from behind for an 11-6 win Tuesday evening at Brayton Park.
“We try to create our own opportunities when we can,” Husty/Dodgeland coach Rich Padron said. “We’re very aggressive on the bases and we’ll do a lot of hit-and-running and delayed stealing — and when they give us the chance to put pressure on them, that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
That’s exactly what Husty/Dodgeland did in this one.
Fall River (0-4) was in front 3-0 thanks to Sam Osterhaus’ two-run single in the second inning and an RBI single by Cole Beaudoin in the third, but H/D answered with a run in the top of the fourth on Gavin Thimm’s sacrifice fly.
In the fifth was when H/D really got going.
Brody Thimm led off that frame with a triple and then came home one batter later on clean-up hitter Alex Eggleston’s RBI single, making it 3-2.
Alex Nelson then reached on a one-out error and Dylan Raabe drew a walk, loading the bases for No. 8 batter Braxton Kohn, who got hit by a pitch with one out an inning earlier and eventually scored on the sac fly.
This time, he got to swing the bat — and he delivered in a big way off of Fall River starting pitcher Payton Neuman, belting a two-run double to left center to give H/D a 4-3 lead.
“We finally got one run, and I came into the dugout and I said to my coaches, ‘I feel really good about our guys approach against this guy right now,’” Padron said of the run in the fourth after his team had threatened over the first three innings but failed to plate a run. “The guys kept saying, ‘We’ve just got to keep timing him — keep timing him.’ And we finally got to him.”
But after an RBI groundout by Andy Maas delivered H/D’s fourth run in the fifth, making it 5-3, Fall River struck back, tying the game in the bottom half of the inning on a two-out, two-run triple by Austin Blevins.
The Pirates then began to shoot themselves in the foot.
A one-out walk drawn by Brody Thimm followed by Eggleston’s double put runners at second and third, and both runners came home when Dylan Kaemmerer reached on an error for what should have been the second out of the inning and only one run allowed.
Relief pitcher Andrew Tavs then got out a groundout for what should have been the third out. It wasn’t, though, and H/D capitalized, going in front 8-5 on Raabe’s RBI single before Fall River finally was able to stop the bleeding.
Beaudoin’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth got the Pirates within 8-6, but H/D all but hammered the final nail in the coffin with the three-run top of the seventh.
Fall River finished the game with six errors, and also missed out on a few key chances at the plate, stranding the bases loaded in the first, second and third innings and leaving a runner at third in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“It was a good game, our defense was just awful tonight. And they’ve been pretty good all year, so I don’t know where that came from,” Fall River coach Cody Kurkeet said. “We didn’t come up with any timely hits early, either. A lot of bad at-bats and bad defense.
“The pitchers did fine — they did their job — but it’s tough to overcome six errors.”
Husty/Dodgeland had its share of issues as well, finishing with three errors and also leaving 11 runners on base.
But most of those miscues and missed chances at the dish came over the first three innings, and H/D was able to right the ship in time to steer its way to victory.
“They came up with big hits in big spots,” Kurkeet said. “They capitalized when we made mistakes — they made us pay for them.”
For Fall River, the silver lining is that the two teams will meet again on Thursday in Hustisford and the Pirates will get a chance at redemption.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” Curkeet said, “but I love that we get to play them on Thursday because the kids are mad at themselves. They want to compete.”
“We look forward to seeing them on Thursday,” added Padron, “and I’m sure it’s going to be the same kind of battle.”
HUSTY/DODGELAND 11, FALL RIVER 6</&hspag3>
Husty/Dodgeland 000 143 3 — 11 11 3
Fall River 021 021 0 — 6 9 6
Leading hitters: H/D — Alex Eggleston 5x5, Braxton Kohn 2x3. FR — Andrew Tavs 2x4, Gavin Wodill 2x4, Cole Beaudoin 2x4.
3B: Brody Thimm (H/D); Austin Blevins (FR). 2B: Alex Eggleston 2, Braxton Kohn; Matthew Miller (FR).
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): H/D — Brody Thimm (W, 4.2-4-1-4-6), Braxton Kohn (2-5-3-3-1), Andy Maas (0.1-0-0-0-1). FR — Payton Neuman (L, 5-7-3-2-5), Andrew Tavs (0.2-3-0-1-0), Matthew Miller (1.1-1-2-2-1).
