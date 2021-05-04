BASEBALL: Hustisford/Dodgeland surges late, capitalizes on Fall River miscues for 11-6 victory

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beaudoin’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth got the Pirates within 8-6, but H/D all but hammered the final nail in the coffin with the three-run top of the seventh.

Fall River finished the game with six errors, and also missed out on a few key chances at the plate, stranding the bases loaded in the first, second and third innings and leaving a runner at third in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

“It was a good game, our defense was just awful tonight. And they’ve been pretty good all year, so I don’t know where that came from,” Fall River coach Cody Kurkeet said. “We didn’t come up with any timely hits early, either. A lot of bad at-bats and bad defense.

“The pitchers did fine — they did their job — but it’s tough to overcome six errors.”

Husty/Dodgeland had its share of issues as well, finishing with three errors and also leaving 11 runners on base.

But most of those miscues and missed chances at the dish came over the first three innings, and H/D was able to right the ship in time to steer its way to victory.

“They came up with big hits in big spots,” Kurkeet said. “They capitalized when we made mistakes — they made us pay for them.”