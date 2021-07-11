BASEBALL: Kirchbeg named Player of Year to highlight Columbus' All-Capitol North Conference selections

Stormer said Sullivan has only touched the surface of how good of a player he is and the conference will find out over his junior and senior seasons. He batted .321 this season with seven RBIs, six runs scored and a pair of doubles.

“His batting average does not reflect how well he hit the ball this year,” Stormer said. “We went back through the book before we had our banquet and there were 10 times he either lined out or an outfielder made a diving catch to catch a ball he hit. You had those 10 hits in there and he’s hitting probably .500.”

Stormer said Link was playing out of position this season as he normally played shortstop, but with James Mobry there, Link moved over to third.

“He jumped right at it,” Stormer said of Link who also batted .375 with 10 RBIs and eight runs scored to go along with a double. “He played really well there for us. I told him after we had our conference meeting that I really expect him to turn into Trace. He works that hard and has that kind of ability.”

The last one was Jefferson Mobry, who Stormer threw to the wolves as a freshman catcher for the team’s two studs, Oppor and Kirchberg, on the mound.