 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL: Kirchberg leads Columbus to 12-0 win over Lakeside
0 comments
PREP BASEBALL

BASEBALL: Kirchberg leads Columbus to 12-0 win over Lakeside

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Trace Kirchberg pitched five innings with 11 strikeouts and three walks while allowing just one hit in Columbus' 12-0 Capitol North Conference victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday. 

That lone hit by Gabe Uttech was the first one allowed by a Columbus pitcher in two games this season. 

Kirchberg also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Columbus' AJ Uttech and Brady Link both had a pair of hits to go along with two RBIs. James Mobry went 1-for-3 with a couple RBIs at the plate as well. 

The Cardinals batted in six runs in both the third and fourth innings. 

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News