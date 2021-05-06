BASEBALL: Kirchberg leads Columbus to 12-0 win over Lakeside

Trace Kirchberg pitched five innings with 11 strikeouts and three walks while allowing just one hit in Columbus' 12-0 Capitol North Conference victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday.

That lone hit by Gabe Uttech was the first one allowed by a Columbus pitcher in two games this season.

Kirchberg also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Columbus' AJ Uttech and Brady Link both had a pair of hits to go along with two RBIs. James Mobry went 1-for-3 with a couple RBIs at the plate as well.

The Cardinals batted in six runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

