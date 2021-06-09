BASEBALL: Kirchberg stay hot, leads Columbus past Baraboo, 11-3

Pavlue said the sixth inning was tough for the Baraboo defense to deal with.

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “When you make mistakes and things like that. It is what it is. This group is a pretty resilient group. We’ve fallen behind before and we’ve climbed back. They truly thought they could win and in the seventh they thought they could come back. I believed it too. We all believed it.

“They didn’t go down without a fight and I’m proud of them for that.”

Kirchberg went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. His first homer was a two-out solo shot to deep center to make it 3-0.

“He’s hit the ball like that for the last three weeks,” Stormer said. “He’s just been on fire. A lot of that is his approach at the plate has been going really well. He’s been a little bit more patient and letting everything come to him. He’s getting good swing on balls.”

Meanwhile, Baraboo pitcher Quinn Mueller had an off day as he gave up 10 runs (five earned) off 10 hits and two walks. Zack Gaffney relieved Mueller after an RBI triple to left by AJ Uttech raised the lead to 8-3 with no outs in the sixth.

Gaffney pitched the final inning, striking out one while giving up one hit.