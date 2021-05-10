BASEBALL: Leedle no hits Montello, leads Markesan to 15-0 blowout

The Trailways North Conference is shaping out to be a three-team race between the Markesan, Randolph and Green Lake/Princeton baseball teams.

But the Hornets have been so dominant in their six-game winning streak ― which now includes 15-0 blowout of league foe Montello, Monday night ― that it would be hard to say they’re not the favorite.

The most recent blowout by the Hornets (6-0, 6-0) was only five innings long and pitcher Bryce Leedle no hit the Hilltoppers (0-6, 0-3) and struck out 12. Leedle was one hit batter away from his second perfect game of the season.

The Hornets scattered 15 hits on pitchers Garrett Isberner and Nate Postler. Isberner started and got the loss, pitching 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts while giving up nine runs (six earned) off nine hits and six walks. Postler relieved Isberner with two outs left in the fifth and promptly gave up six earned runs off six hits and one walk.

Markesan’s Aiden Schmick, Chayce Osterhaus, Ethan Gerbitz, and Brock Straks each had two hits while Hayden Quade went 3-for-4 at the plate. Quade also had three RBIs.

Markesan will host Montello on Thursday.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.