BASEBALL: Leedle throws perfect game, leads Markesan to 18-0 win over CF

Bryce Leedle’s Tuesday evening ended perfectly.

The senior pitcher threw a five-inning, 15-strikeout perfect game as he led the Markesan prep baseball team to an 18-0 Trailways North Conference victory.

Both Leedle and Sage Stellmacher went 2-for-3 at the plate. Stellmacher had a double and home run to go for six RBIs for the Hornets. Chayce Osterhaus also went 2-for-4 and had one RBI while scoring twice.

The Hornets finished with 11 hits and forced the Hilltoppers to make plays, leading to seven C-F errors in the contest.

The losing pitcher was Kobe Smit as he pitched 1⅔ innings with a pair of stikeouts and three walks. He gave up 15 runs, seven earned, off of nine hits. Tate DeJager relieved Smit with two outs in the second and pitched the rest of the game. He struck out three while giving up three runs, two earned, off of two hits and two walks.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.