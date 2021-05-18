BASEBALL: Markesan bounces back with 5-0 shutout victory over Oakfield

MARKESAN ― Catcher Sage Stellmacher knew the rain might get the best of pitcher Bryce Leedle.
It’s hard for any gunslinger to throw the ball when there’s a steady stream of rain falling down, and Leedle had to power through in Tuesday’s Trailways North Conference game against Oakfield.
That’s exactly what the right handed senior did, striking out 12 while giving up four walks and one hit in a 5-0 shutout of the Oaks.
“I just went out there and told him, ‘Hey, the ball is going to be wet and you’re not going to have your best stuff today. Go up there, get ahead in the count and hope that you can continue to throw strikes,’” Stellmacher said. “When it comes down to it, whoever throws more strikes is most likely going to win the game.”
Leedle struck out more batters than Oakfield pitcher Matt Stahmann, who only had five on the day. Meanwhile, the Hornets scattered six hits against Stahmann.
“He’s a good pitcher,” Markesan coach Dean Slark said. “He’s probably top three in our conference, if not top two. He threw well and got strong as the game went on. We did hit the ball hard at times and they played good defense. That’s what good teams do.
“It’s fun to play in those games versus blowouts.”
Leedle never had more than one runner on until the sixth inning. Leedle walked two and Mason Tapp reached on a fielding error by shortstop Chayce Osterhaus to load the bases with two outs.
“He’s really good mentally,” Stellmacher said. “He knows his mechanics and his body. He’s always going to adjust and bounce back from stuff like that.”
After a visit to the mound by his coach, Leedle got Cael Sabel to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the inning with a 5-0 lead. It would be Leedle’s last inning since he was one pitch short of his 100-pitch count.
“You could tell he got out of his grove by the fourth inning when the rain picked up a little bit,” Slark said. “He battled. I know in the last inning, he really scratched and clawed to get those outs.
“I told him when I went out there, ‘You’re a senior, we need you to get these three outs.’ They’re at the top of the order and he did that.”
It was a morale booster for the Hornets (8-1, 6-0 Trailways North) after they began the week with a 5-3 non-conference loss to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
“It’s big because a lot of times when you’re dealing with high school kids, it’s pretty easy for them to get down,” Slark said. “I truly believe we left a lot of runs on the table last night and we didn’t really play defense like we were capable of. Those things snowballed.”
In that game, the Hornets loaded the bases three times and only got one run out of it. They also left nine batters stranded. The Markesan defense didn’t do much to garner much praise, committing five errors.
“That was a team we should’ve beat,” Stellmacher said. “We left (nine) runners on base, we had the bases loaded three times … and we gave up five unearned runs. We should’ve hit the ball better. We outhit them 8-3, but we should’ve scored more runs. The errors in the first inning really killed us. That’s just stuff we have to clean up in practice.”
The Hornets had a rare chip on their shoulders when they faced the Oaks (4-5, 3-3).
They got right to work in the first inning. Leedle’s only hit he allowed came in the first inning when Hunter Sabel lined a shot to left center with one out. Leedle did the rest as he got Matt Stahmann to ground into a fielder’s choice that got Sabel out at second. Then Tapp grounded out back to Leedle to end the side.
After Markesan’s Aiden Schmick led off with a walk, Stellmacher doubled to left to put runners at second and third. Osterhaus grounded out to second to bring in the game’s first run.
Gavin Gilbertson lined out to shortstop to advance Stellmacher to third, but a throw to third was wide, which allowed Stellmacher to advance home for a 2-0 lead.
After Stellmacher lined out to shortstop, Osterhaus followed with a triple that hit the fence in left field. Gilbertson brought Osterhaus in with a double down the third base line for a 3-0 lead. One out later, Trevor Roberts hit an RBI single to left to make it 4-0.
“Chayce has a great approach to the plate,” Stellmacher said. “He hit that oppo taco. He’s not trying to pull the ball over the fence every time. He’s trying to use the whole field. He’s a great hitter. He’s young and he’s going to be good.”
With two outs and Schmick on second, Stellmacher got his second double of the game. This time it was a deep shot to left center, bringing Schmick home for a 5-0 lead.
Stellmacher led the Hornets at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
“I just go up there and my approach at the plate is just hit the ball as hard as I can,” Stellmacher said. “The one I hit right at the shortstop, I didn’t even get out of the box and he caught it. I wasn’t really mad about it. I knew it was a great approach to the plate and I hit the ball has hard as I could.”
