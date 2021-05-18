BASEBALL: Markesan bounces back with 5-0 shutout victory over Oakfield

Leedle never had more than one runner on until the sixth inning. Leedle walked two and Mason Tapp reached on a fielding error by shortstop Chayce Osterhaus to load the bases with two outs.

“He’s really good mentally,” Stellmacher said. “He knows his mechanics and his body. He’s always going to adjust and bounce back from stuff like that.”

After a visit to the mound by his coach, Leedle got Cael Sabel to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the inning with a 5-0 lead. It would be Leedle’s last inning since he was one pitch short of his 100-pitch count.

“You could tell he got out of his grove by the fourth inning when the rain picked up a little bit,” Slark said. “He battled. I know in the last inning, he really scratched and clawed to get those outs.

“I told him when I went out there, ‘You’re a senior, we need you to get these three outs.’ They’re at the top of the order and he did that.”

It was a morale booster for the Hornets (8-1, 6-0 Trailways North) after they began the week with a 5-3 non-conference loss to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.