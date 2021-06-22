BASEBALL: Markesan done in by Marathon's big top of the ninth inning, loses in extra innings in sectional finals

It was just the beginning, as the Hornets weren’t able to extinguish the fire in enough time to make rallying in the bottom half of the inning a manageable proposition.

“You think if you give up one run, the bats are going to get it going and get at least two runs for us (in the bottom half),” Slark said of trying to keep the game within reach after the first run scored. “Hats off to Marathon, they did well. Sometimes that’s baseball.

“The Mineral Point game took a lot out of us, I think, and we kind of ran out of pitching — especially when you’re going two extra-inning games.”

Markesan, the sixth-ranked team in D3 according to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, got a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth but nothing came of it, with the contest ending on an 8-3 double play.

Marathon went in front 1-0 in the top of the fifth on an opposite field RBI single by Jake Sweno but Markesan promptly answered to tie the game in the bottom half on a Jaden Walker RBI knock, seemingly wresting momentum away from the Red Raiders.

But neither side could mount much of a threat after that until the Red Raiders blew the game open in the ninth.