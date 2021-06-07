BASEBALL: Markesan's Bryce Leedle out duels Columbus Christian Oppor in 2-0 victory

Columbus pitcher Christian Oppor and Markesan pitcher Bryce Leedle are two of the best in the state. So it was a pleasant sight to see when the two battled it out in a pitching duel in Monday’s non-conference game at Markesan High School.

Both pitchers gave up one hit and had well over 10 strikeouts apiece, but the only different was the Hornets found a way to get two runs on Oppor to win 2-0.

Leedle pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts while giving up one hit and walked two. Meanwhile Oppor pitched six innings with 15 strikeouts while giving up two runs off one hit and three walks.

Markesan Sage Stellmacher scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead.

With runners on first and third with two outs, Gavin Gilbertson came up to bat for Markesan. Columbus first baseman committed an error allowing A Schmick to trot home for a 2-0 lead.

The Hornets will host Wautoma on Thursday while the Cardinals will host Baraboo on Wednesday.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

