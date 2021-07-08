BASEBALL: Markesan's Leedle leads list of area honorees on All-Trailways North Awards list

Bryce Leedle’s statistics in Trailways North Conference play this spring were astonishing, on par with what Jacob deGrom has done over the first half of the Major League Baseball.
Two earned runs. That’s all — two.
In 28 innings pitched.
That equaled a 0.50 earned run average, and coupled with his 67 strikeouts against only six walks earned him the league’s Player of the Year honor.
Leedle, who will play NCAA Division I baseball for the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minn., did hit two batters in his six Trailways North games but allowed only eight hits, limiting opponents to a .077 batting average.
He wasn’t alone in making the league’s first team for Markesan as his battery mate, catcher Sage Stellmacher, also was picked as were infielders Gavin Gilbertson and Chayce Osterhaus, outfielder Aiden Schmick and utility player Trever Roberts.
Utility player Hayden Quade was chosen to the second team, giving the Hornets seven honorees in all — no surprise given that they won the league championship with an unbeaten 9-0 record en route to the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, coming up only an extra-innings loss to Marathon short of making it to the state tournament.
Stellmacher tore the cover off the ball, batting .594 in league play with four homers, six doubles, a triple and 25 RBIs.
Roberts, meantime, was right behind in the batting average department, hitting at a .592 clip. He also had four doubles, a triple and 21 RBIs.
Gilbertson led Markesan in batting average (.609) while collecting seven doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs, and in addition to his prowess on the mound, Leedle hit .522 with five doubles.
Osterhaus batted .484 with four doubles, four triples and 15 RBIs and Schmick hit .469 with two doubles and a triple. Quade batted .480 with a double and a triple.
In the field, Stellmacher had a perfect fielding percentage, committing no errors in 79 chances. Gilbertson also was perfect in the field with no errors in 18 chances.
No other area players made the league’s first team but a handful were picked as second-teamers, those players being infielder Kobe Smit from Cambria-Friesland, catcher Bryce Rataczak from Randolph, infielders Parker Kohn and Kaiden McNicol from Randolph, outfielder Mason Westra from Randolph and outfielder Riley Westra from Central Wisconsin Christian.
Smit batted .350 in league play with an on-base percentage of .519 and a pair of triples. And while he was selected as an infielder, he did pitch 26 1/3 innings with 40 strikeouts against 25 walks.
Rataczak, meantime, batted an even .500 with four doubles and four triples, leading the Randolph contingent that also included Kohn (.417, three doubles), McNicol (.333, four doubles) and Westra (.320, two doubles).
Riley Westra was a terror on the bases, stealing 10 bases while drawing three walks and putting up a .625 batting average (10 hits) in 24 plate appearances. He had a pair of doubles among his 10 hits.
Randolph took fifth in league play with a 5-4 record and finished 12-12 overall, while CWC — in its first season with a varsity baseball program — took sixth at 4-5 and finished 7-8 overall.
Area players earning honorable mention on the awards list were Randolph’s Caden Spors (.259, two doubles) and CWC’s Jacob Guhlke (.308, two doubles).