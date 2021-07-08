BASEBALL: Markesan's Leedle leads list of area honorees on All-Trailways North Awards list

Roberts, meantime, was right behind in the batting average department, hitting at a .592 clip. He also had four doubles, a triple and 21 RBIs.

Gilbertson led Markesan in batting average (.609) while collecting seven doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs, and in addition to his prowess on the mound, Leedle hit .522 with five doubles.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Osterhaus batted .484 with four doubles, four triples and 15 RBIs and Schmick hit .469 with two doubles and a triple. Quade batted .480 with a double and a triple.

In the field, Stellmacher had a perfect fielding percentage, committing no errors in 79 chances. Gilbertson also was perfect in the field with no errors in 18 chances.

No other area players made the league’s first team but a handful were picked as second-teamers, those players being infielder Kobe Smit from Cambria-Friesland, catcher Bryce Rataczak from Randolph, infielders Parker Kohn and Kaiden McNicol from Randolph, outfielder Mason Westra from Randolph and outfielder Riley Westra from Central Wisconsin Christian.

Smit batted .350 in league play with an on-base percentage of .519 and a pair of triples. And while he was selected as an infielder, he did pitch 26 1/3 innings with 40 strikeouts against 25 walks.