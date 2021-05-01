BASEBALL: New coach has high expectations for Columbus this spring

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meantime, senior James Mobry will be the No. 3 option and will start some league games while also starting in a lot of the big non-conference games Columbus has scheduled. Like Mobry, senior Ayden Adams and sophomore AJ Uttech don’t throw very hard, but have great off-speed pitches where Stormer has no issue using any of them on the mound.

“We feel like this team is good enough that we’re going to be able to do that,” Stormer said of contending for a conference title. “We think we have enough pitching depth to get through regionals.”

Stormer said because COVID-19 forced the WIAA to cancel last season, there isn’t a lot of experience at the varsity level for Columbus. Kirchberg is the only true returning starter while Mobry had either started or played in 5-10 games as a sophomore.

“I don’t want to call it a weakness because these kids have played so much baseball with travel teams and stuff,” Stormer said. “That’s why it was so important last fall this team played together through 12 games. I feel like that brought them together. They know what to expect from each other.”

Stormer said Kirchberg is the leader of the Cardinals and he’s excited to see Kirchberg and Mobry play after losing their junior season, which was expected to be a good one for Columbus.