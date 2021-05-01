BASEBALL: New coach has high expectations for Columbus this spring

Last Tuesday was just a tease as to what’s to come this spring.
The Columbus prep baseball team not only opened up the 2021 Capitol North Conference season with a 12-1 victory over Lake Mills, but sophomore pitcher Christian Opper no-hit the L-Cats and the Cardinals scattered 11 hits in five-inning shortened game.
The thing is, new head coach Tim Stormer said because of the talent he has on this year’s team, he “fully expect to throw like that and hit like that.”
Stormer reiterated that he wants the Cardinals to be consistent at the plate, but the pitching depth has him confident they won’t only compete for a league title, but also a sectional title.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Stormer said. “That’s the expectation that they’re going to come out and throw the ball that well.”
The Cardinals will get a chance to test out the water again when they host a couple Capitol North Conference foes this upcoming week ― Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday and Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday.
Opper ― who had 11 strikeouts while walking two and giving up a run ― will be expected to be one of the top two pitcher for the Cardinals this year. The other will be senior Trace Kirchberg. Stormer said those two will see the majority of the innings against Capitol North teams.
Meantime, senior James Mobry will be the No. 3 option and will start some league games while also starting in a lot of the big non-conference games Columbus has scheduled. Like Mobry, senior Ayden Adams and sophomore AJ Uttech don’t throw very hard, but have great off-speed pitches where Stormer has no issue using any of them on the mound.
“We feel like this team is good enough that we’re going to be able to do that,” Stormer said of contending for a conference title. “We think we have enough pitching depth to get through regionals.”
Stormer said because COVID-19 forced the WIAA to cancel last season, there isn’t a lot of experience at the varsity level for Columbus. Kirchberg is the only true returning starter while Mobry had either started or played in 5-10 games as a sophomore.
“I don’t want to call it a weakness because these kids have played so much baseball with travel teams and stuff,” Stormer said. “That’s why it was so important last fall this team played together through 12 games. I feel like that brought them together. They know what to expect from each other.”
Stormer said Kirchberg is the leader of the Cardinals and he’s excited to see Kirchberg and Mobry play after losing their junior season, which was expected to be a good one for Columbus.
“We were expecting big things out of both of those guys,” Stormer said. “I’m really looking forward to see what they do this spring and I think it’s going to be pretty special.”
Two more players Stormer is excited to see will be the two freshman on the team. Mobry’s younger brother Jefferson will be the starting catcher while Brady Link will start at third.
“I’m really excited to watch those two just grow because they are really good baseball players,” Stormer said. “They’ve played a lot of baseball on travel teams. As far as their abilities and skills go, they’re quite a ways ahead of where a normal freshman would be.”
