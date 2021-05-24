BASEBALL: Oppor, two pitchers power Columbus to 4-0 non-conference win over Waupun

Columbus’ opportunity to pour it on would have been in the fifth, when it still had runners at first and second with two out before Fromolz got a strikeout to put out the fire.

Still, Columbus did more than enough, getting the homer from Oppor in the second and then getting the necessary pitching and defense to make sure the three errors it committed in the contest didn’t sting.

Ayden Adam worked the final two innings for the Cardinals, allowing only a two-out single in the sixth while striking out two and walking none to slam the door shut.

“When Christian Oppor got into that one early in the game it kind of got some momentum for us right away against a good baseball team, and that helped a lot,” Stormer said of Oppor’s shot, which got up into the wind that was blowing out.

Now the Cardinals, who are riding atop the Capitol North Conference standings at 6-1, will turn their attention toward two critical league games—at 5-2 Lakeside Lutheran tonight and at 5-2 Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday.

Win both and the Cardinals lock up the league title. Split and they’re still in good position. Lose both and they’re in trouble.