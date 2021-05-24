BASEBALL: Oppor, two pitchers power Columbus to 4-0 non-conference win over Waupun

WAUPUN — Getting out of a two-on, nobody-out jam — especially when the two to reach were the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters in Waupun’s order, setting the table for the top of the line-up — without budging in the bottom of the third inning was no small feat for Columbus starting pitcher James Mobry.
Getting out of the bottom of the fourth unscathed was a little easier thanks to a double-play that quickly erased a lead-off single.
Then the Cardinals’ bats made sure it wouldn’t be a tight-rope act the rest of the way.
Jefferson Mobry drew a walk to lead off the top of the fifth, Brady Schroeder singled to left and with nobody out the top of the order took care of the rest, driving in three to turn a one-run lead into a four-run advantage as Columbus went on to win 4-0 in a non-conference prep baseball game on Monday afternoon at Gus Thompson Field.
“Getting some guys on base in front of some of the better hitters and letting them swing away — that made all the difference in the world,” Columbus coach Tim Stormer said.
An RBI double by AJ Uttech to the wall in left center provided the first run in Columbus’ (10-4) big inning, then came some station-to-station baseball, with Trace Kirchberg hitting into an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 3-0 and Jaymeson Sullivan plating the game’s final run with a sacrifice fly to left.
That frame was particularly frustrating for the Warriors (10-4) as they had kept Columbus in check — a towering homer to right center in the second by Christian Oppor, the junior’s fourth round-tripper of the spring — through four innings and felt as though they were on the verge of breaking through themselves, having put the leadoff runner aboard in the third and fourth, including the two-on, no-one-out situation in the third.
It just wasn’t to be for the Warriors on this night, as they finished with only three hits, all of them singles.
“When things aren’t going your way,” Warriors coach Derrick Standke said, “they’re really not going your way.”
Other than in the fifth, though, Waupun’s pitching was pretty solid, limiting the Cardinals to just Oppor’s homer.
Cole Hicken worked the first three innings, Tyler Fromolz, who hadn’t pitched all year, worked the next two, and Evan Sauer closed things out. Combined, they allowed only five hits and four walks.
“It comes down to not scoring a run,” Standke said. “You can’t win a game if you can’t score a run — and that can’t happen with this many seniors on the team.”
The Cardinals didn’t suffer the same fate — although they squandered their share of chances as well, as both teams left six runners on base.
Columbus’ opportunity to pour it on would have been in the fifth, when it still had runners at first and second with two out before Fromolz got a strikeout to put out the fire.
Still, Columbus did more than enough, getting the homer from Oppor in the second and then getting the necessary pitching and defense to make sure the three errors it committed in the contest didn’t sting.
Ayden Adam worked the final two innings for the Cardinals, allowing only a two-out single in the sixth while striking out two and walking none to slam the door shut.
“When Christian Oppor got into that one early in the game it kind of got some momentum for us right away against a good baseball team, and that helped a lot,” Stormer said of Oppor’s shot, which got up into the wind that was blowing out.
Now the Cardinals, who are riding atop the Capitol North Conference standings at 6-1, will turn their attention toward two critical league games—at 5-2 Lakeside Lutheran tonight and at 5-2 Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday.
Win both and the Cardinals lock up the league title. Split and they’re still in good position. Lose both and they’re in trouble.
That’s why even though Monday’s game was out of conference, it meant a lot in terms of setting the tone for the week.
“This was a good measuring stick for us. That’s one of the reason why we scheduled them,” Stormer said. “The big thing for us was to come up here and get some good swings in — we accomplished that — and just play some good, solid baseball.”
