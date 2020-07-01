BASEBALL: Pitchers Biel, Soto pair up with red-hot bats to deliver 10-0 win for Beaver Dam in summer opener

They waited months for the chance to get back out on the diamond again, and when that time finally arrived Wednesday night, members of Beaver Dam’s summer baseball team didn’t waste the opportunity to shine.
Not even a little bit.
Adam Chase got hit by a pitch to plate the first run and Eli Wilke followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, and with that two-run first inning, the rout was on.
Wesley Biel didn’t allow a hit over the first three innings and had a bases clearing double in the second, all but three players who appeared in the game had either a hit, a run scored or an RBI and with his team’s ninth hit of the night Jeffrey Bemis delivered a one-out RBI single in the fifth inning to give Beaver Dam a 10-0, mercy-rule victory over Rosendale Laconia in a Badgerland High School Summer League game at Beaver Dam High School.
“It was a long time coming. I was excited all day to get out here,” said Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke, whose team’s originally scheduled summer opener at Hartford on Monday night was rained out. “We had a big crowd and beautiful weather. I was pumped up the whole day to get here and the kids did well and responded.”
Added Biel, who lost the no-hitter with one out in the fourth inning and ended up throwing 3 1/3 innings of two-hit ball to get the win, “It was great. We’ve been waiting for this moment for months now — especially for the seniors. This is going to be their last couple of weeks here.
“It just felt great to be out there again.”
Wilke also is the coach of Beaver Dam High School’s baseball team, which didn’t have a season this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was fitting that Bemis ended the contest, because he was the one that got the ball rolling on the night. He was the first batter to reach base for Beaver Dam, drawing a one-out walk before a single by Broden Boschert and a walk by Biel loaded the bases, setting the stage for Chase’s RBI hit-by-pitch and Wilke’s sac fly.
An inning later, Alex Soto led off the frame with a double off the wall in left and Ian Wendt-Utrie followed with a single, igniting a big rally for Beaver Dam.
Soto would come home on an error to make it 3-0 and then after Bemis reached on an error and Boschert on a fielder’s choice, Biel delivered the bases clearing double to the gap in right center.
On what would have been called a ball low in the zone, no less.
“That was a low pitch but I got under it. I thought maybe I’d get a single out of that but it kept going, so I’ll take it,” he said.
Beaver Dam added another run in the frame when Kyle Wheeler-Wood scored on an error, making it 7-0.
And in the third, Soto led off with a walk before Wendt-Utrie laced an RBI double down the third base line and Bradon Franke followed with an RBI double to the wall in left, making it 9-0.
Biel and Soto, who relieved Biel in the third and didn’t allow a hit over 1 2/3 innings, got plenty of run support, that’s for sure.
“We got some guys on base and stole some bases, and a couple kids really barreled the ball up well,” Nate Wilke said. “We did everything fundamentally sound.”
Of his own outing, which was really only spoiled by the fact he issued five walks, Biel said, “I had a little trouble with my fastball today — it kept wanting to tail off—but at the end of the day I finished with a pretty good day, I think.
Wilke agreed.
“He’s thrown the ball probably more than anybody through this whole (pandemic) deal, but he came out and threw strikes and had the no-hitter going,” Wilke said. “Then we brought Alex in to close it. It was all-around a good performance.”
It was an all-around good day for Beaver Dam as a whole, in fact.
“Other than just being out there, and having kids run around the bases and fans (again), I was just impressed — even in practice — with how we looked like we’re in midseason form,” Wilke said when asked what the highlight of the day was. “Taking infield and outfield, the kids don’t look like they’ve had off since March.
To that point, Beaver Dam turned two double plays in the contest — a 4-6-3 twin killing orchestated by Bemis, Franke and Wilke in the third inning and a 5-3 sequence when substitute third baseman Griffin Wicklund made a diving catch then fired to first to end the fifth.
“I look back and it’s frustrating that we didn’t have a spring,” Nate Wilke said, “but I’m just happy as heck to be out here.”
BEAVER DAM 10, LACONIA 0
Laconia 000 00 — 0 2 3
Beaver Dam 254 01 — 10 9 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Laconia — Jayden Redeker (L, 3-7-7-3-1), Hunter Krueger (1-0-0-0-0), Nathan Ronsow (0.1-2-1-1-0). Beaver Dam — Wesley Biel (W, 3.1-2-0-5-2), Alex Soto (1.2-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Laconia — None. Beaver Dam — Bradon Franke 2x4, Ian Wendt-Utrie 2-2. 2B — Wesley Biel, Bradon Franke 2, Ian Wendt-Utrie, Alex Soto.
Waupun wins again
One night after dismantling Laconia 10-2, the Waupun summer team improved its record to 3-1 with a 13-3 victory over Lomira/Theresa on Wednesday.
Austin Wiese’s RBI double sparked a three-run top of the second for Waupun against Lomira/Theresa and then after Lomira/Threresa cut the deficit to 3-2, Keegan Hartgerink and Cole Hicken each had RBI singles to cap off a three-run third that made it 6-2.
Hartgerink added a two-run homer in the fourth and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Hicken was Waupun’s only other batter with multiple hits, going 2-for-2, while Noah Gerritson was the only other with multiple RBIs, plating a pair.
In Monday night’s win, Jarrett Buchholz was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs while Hartgerink was 4-for-5 with a triple, a double and an RBI.
Drew Sauer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double, and Wiese and Jaden White also had doubles as seven of Waupun’s 16 hits went for extra bases.
Dan Larson
