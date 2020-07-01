BASEBALL: Pitchers Biel, Soto pair up with red-hot bats to deliver 10-0 win for Beaver Dam in summer opener

Biel and Soto, who relieved Biel in the third and didn’t allow a hit over 1 2/3 innings, got plenty of run support, that’s for sure.

“We got some guys on base and stole some bases, and a couple kids really barreled the ball up well,” Nate Wilke said. “We did everything fundamentally sound.”

Of his own outing, which was really only spoiled by the fact he issued five walks, Biel said, “I had a little trouble with my fastball today — it kept wanting to tail off—but at the end of the day I finished with a pretty good day, I think.

Wilke agreed.

“He’s thrown the ball probably more than anybody through this whole (pandemic) deal, but he came out and threw strikes and had the no-hitter going,” Wilke said. “Then we brought Alex in to close it. It was all-around a good performance.”

It was an all-around good day for Beaver Dam as a whole, in fact.

“Other than just being out there, and having kids run around the bases and fans (again), I was just impressed — even in practice — with how we looked like we’re in midseason form,” Wilke said when asked what the highlight of the day was. “Taking infield and outfield, the kids don’t look like they’ve had off since March.