BASEBALL: Rademann leads list of four from Mayville picked as All-Flyway Conference

Cohen Raddeman was, well, pretty rad this season for the Mayville prep baseball team.

He batted .414 over the course of 12 Flyway Conference games, with a .541 on base percentage, a triple, five RBIs and seven stolen bases — numbers that garnered him first team All-Conference honors.

Joining him on the league’s postseason awards list from Mayville were junior infielder Jimmy Held (second team), junior outfielder Andrew Thom (honorable mention) and senior infielder Aaron Anderson (honorable mention).

Held swatted a double and a triple and hit .300 on the conference campaign, but he also drew 13 walks and got plunked four times, propping up his on base percentage to a robust .714.

Anderson, meantime, hit .267 but like Held drew 13 walks and had a healthy on base percentage — his being an even .500. Anderson belted a pair of doubles and legged out one triple, and also used his speed to steal six bases.

Thom batted just .222 but when he did get on base it was usually more than one base at a time, with five doubles and a homer counting for six of his eight hits. He had 10 RBIs.

Mayville finished up the Flyway season with a 4-8 record, landing the Cardinals in fifth place in the seven-team league.