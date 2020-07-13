BASEBALL: Randolph can't hold early lead in 5-2, summer league loss to Laconia

RANDOLPH — Things started off on the right for Randolph on Monday night in its Badgerland High School Summer League game against Rosendale Laconia, with a two-run bottom of the first inning to show for its three hits in the frame.
The scoring dried up after that, however, and Laconia was able to rally for a 5-2 victory.
The difference?
“Their pitcher settled down after that first inning — we had him rattled in that first inning,” Randolph coach Jared Spors said. “We had people on base (after that), we just couldn’t get that clutch hit.”
Randolph got on the board when Brady Priewe drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt then came home on No. 3 batter Logan Kooiker’s RBI single.
And the lead grew to 2-0 when clean-up batter Kenton Regnerus followed with a single and DH Jaden Regnerus drove in Kooiker with an RBI single of his own.
But Randolph managed only two baserunners over the next three innings, then spoiled Kooiker’s leadoff double in the sixth by leaving him stranded at second.
Meantime, Kooiker was pitching pretty well, stranding three runners — one in scoring position — over the first two frames without allowing a hit. He worked a 1-2-3 fourth inning as well, and worked around a two-out double in the fifth without yielding a run.
But he got in trouble in the third, allowing three runs on a sacrifice fly and a two-out, two-run triple, and fifth, when he was charged with a run after being pulled because his pitch count reached 100.
“He was hitting his spots. He just had a couple manageable innings that he couldn’t get out of,” Spors said. “Logan pitched a good game.”
All in all, though, Spors was happy with how his team played — even if it struggled to generate much traffic on the bases after striking quickly out of the gates.
“I liked the way we played defense and I liked our pitching,” he said. “We never gave up — we just needed to get that clutch hit.
“They got the clutch hits tonight and we didn’t, and that’s baseball.”
