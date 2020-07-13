BASEBALL: Randolph can't hold early lead in 5-2, summer league loss to Laconia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RANDOLPH — Things started off on the right for Randolph on Monday night in its Badgerland High School Summer League game against Rosendale Laconia, with a two-run bottom of the first inning to show for its three hits in the frame.

The scoring dried up after that, however, and Laconia was able to rally for a 5-2 victory.

The difference?

“Their pitcher settled down after that first inning — we had him rattled in that first inning,” Randolph coach Jared Spors said. “We had people on base (after that), we just couldn’t get that clutch hit.”

Randolph got on the board when Brady Priewe drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt then came home on No. 3 batter Logan Kooiker’s RBI single.

And the lead grew to 2-0 when clean-up batter Kenton Regnerus followed with a single and DH Jaden Regnerus drove in Kooiker with an RBI single of his own.

But Randolph managed only two baserunners over the next three innings, then spoiled Kooiker’s leadoff double in the sixth by leaving him stranded at second.