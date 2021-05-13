BASEBALL: Randolph escapes victorious in game one of twin bill after furious 7th-inning rally by Central Wisconsin Christian

WAUPUN — It turns out, Randolph’s prep baseball team was indeed in good hands.
Like a good neighbor, the Rockets’ bats were there.
After getting out of bases loaded jams in both the fourth and fifth innings with only one run allowed — on a bases loaded walk in the fourth — the Rockets tacked onto their two-run lead by scoring once in the bottom of the fifth and three times in the sixth.
Those insurance runs proved crucial. Really, really crucial.
Central Wisconsin Christian sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh and had the tying run on second and go-ahead run on first with two outs when relief pitcher Tyler Stiemsma finally was able to get the last out on a fly out to second base, allowing his team to breathe a big sigh of relief and celebrate an 8-7, Trailways North Conference win over the Crusaders on Thursday evening in game one of a doubleheader at Tanner Park.
Results from game two weren’t available in time to be included in this story.
“It’s a spot in the game where you need to throw strikes and let the defense play. We got in a little trouble there with walking a couple guys, and that’ll come back to bite you,” Randolph coach Travis Rose said of the Crusaders’ five-run rally in the seventh, which included four of the 14 free passes issued by Rockets pitchers. “Luckily, we got through.”
There were more than a couple times where Randolph (6-2, 4-0 Trailways North) needed to get through in this one.
Staked to a 4-1 lead through three innings — thanks to a leadoff triple by Bryce Rataczak followed by an RBI single by Parker Kohn and a two-run double by Mason Westra in the first, and an RBI single by Stiemsa in the third — Rataczak ran into trouble on the mound in the fourth.
But after Stiemsa came on in relief and walked in a run, he was able to put out the fire by striking out No. 3 batter Riley Westra to keep Randolph in front 4-2.
The Rockets didn’t add on in the bottom half, and once again CWC (2-3, 1-3) threatened in the fifth.
This time, though, Stiemsma came away unscathed. After loading the bases — on back-to-back walks followed by a single to left by Brody Buteyn — with nobody out, he was able to set the bottom of CWC’s line-up down in order to strand all three runners.
And in the bottom half of the frame, Nos. 3 and 4 hitters Kaiden McNicol and Kohn traded places with doubles to give Randolph a 5-2 lead.
But Randolph would come through with what turned out to be the most important runs of the contest an inning later.
Rataczak’s two-out RBI single to center made it 6-2 and two batters later McNicol delivered a two-run single to make it 8-2.
All three runs were unearned — and all three were critical, because CWC did not go quietly in the seventh.
Three straight walks to open the frame loaded the bases and then No. 7 batter Caleb Slings laced an RBI single to left center to make it 8-3.
Stiemsa got the next two batters out and it looked for a time like — even with the bases still loaded — he might escape without any consequential drama.
But he had to do deal with the top of the order again, and that spelled trouble.
Matt Palmer and Kaden Swann delivered back-to-back two-run singles to make it 8-7 in the blink of an eye, and then after Swann moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch that opened up first base, Rose elected to intentionally walk Westra, putting the tying run in scoring position and the go-ahead run on base but making it a force-out at all three bases.
The Rockets didn’t need to step on the bag, though, because Stiemsma induced a pop-up to end it.
“We talked about adversity a lot this year, because it’s a tough conference. Our guys are there to do it, but we’ve got to have games like this to get us to that point,” Rose said. “They fought through adversity and we came through, thank god.”
The Crusaders also didn’t crumble in the face of adversity.
They just came up a hair short of completing the rally.
“It was rough the first couple times we got the bases loaded and weren’t able to take advantage of that, but the guys rallied in the top of the seventh and put up a few runs,” CWC coach Mark Vander Werff said. “We just couldn’t quite get the one to tie it up.”
Discipline at the plate played a big part in the Crusaders’ comeback, with the three straight walks to load the bases with nobody out starting it.
“We like guys to swing when the ball’s in the zone, but any way to get on base,” Vander Werff said. “Guys want to swing and want to hit, but to me, if you’re on base, you did your job.”
There’s no six-run homer, after all.
“That’s right,” Vander Werff said. “One at a time.”
The Crusaders just couldn’t get the one they ultimately needed to keep the game alive.
And a lot of that had to do with Stiemsma’s composure as the big lead evaporated in front of his eyes.
“Our defense is solid this year and we’ve been constantly preaching, ‘Throw strikes, put the ball in play, let our defense work,’” Rose said. “And that’s what he did down the stretch.”
RANDOLPH 8, CWC 7</&hspag3>
CWC 100 100 5 — 7 4 2
Randolph 301 013 x — 8 11 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): CWC — Brody Buteyn (L, 6.2-11-4-1-5), Riley Westra (0.1-0-0-0-0). Randolph — Bryce Rataczak (W, 3.2-0-2-7-5), Tyler Stiemsma (3.1-4-4-7-5).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): CWC — None. Randolph — Bryce Rataczak 2x4, Caden Spors 2x4, Kaiden McNicol 3x4, Parker Kohn 2x4.
3B: Bryce Rataczak. 2B: Kaiden McNicol, Parker Kohn, Mason Westra (Rand).
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.