BASEBALL: Randolph escapes victorious in game one of twin bill after furious 7th-inning rally by Central Wisconsin Christian

There were more than a couple times where Randolph (6-2, 4-0 Trailways North) needed to get through in this one.

Staked to a 4-1 lead through three innings — thanks to a leadoff triple by Bryce Rataczak followed by an RBI single by Parker Kohn and a two-run double by Mason Westra in the first, and an RBI single by Stiemsa in the third — Rataczak ran into trouble on the mound in the fourth.

But after Stiemsa came on in relief and walked in a run, he was able to put out the fire by striking out No. 3 batter Riley Westra to keep Randolph in front 4-2.

The Rockets didn’t add on in the bottom half, and once again CWC (2-3, 1-3) threatened in the fifth.

This time, though, Stiemsma came away unscathed. After loading the bases — on back-to-back walks followed by a single to left by Brody Buteyn — with nobody out, he was able to set the bottom of CWC’s line-up down in order to strand all three runners.

And in the bottom half of the frame, Nos. 3 and 4 hitters Kaiden McNicol and Kohn traded places with doubles to give Randolph a 5-2 lead.

But Randolph would come through with what turned out to be the most important runs of the contest an inning later.