BASEBALL: St. Louis recruit Randon Dauman reflects on journey back to NCAA Div. I level

“You have to be able to decipher that. People say, ‘Man, you can get picked up for putting the ball where ever you want — you don’t have to throw x-amount per hour,’” Randon said. “In all honesty, you need to have that velocity just to get looked at, then you have to have the tools on top of that. I can bring insight and experiences that not many other people can, and teach the younger kids, and teach the right way of going about it.”

That’s why he started using his own Instagram account (randon_dauman22) to share posts on his college journey as well as tips for high schoolers on navigating the recruiting process.

“That’s a huge thing. This might be ambitious of me. There’s so much potential in people that have the stage given to them or they’re on that stage and they don’t give back or they don’t help where they could,” Dauman said. “You’re not obligated to by any means, but I want to use the little stage I got to help that kid that’s going through what I went through or just trying to make it to the Division I level or just trying to chase his dreams.