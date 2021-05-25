BASEBALL: Stellmacher's big day at plate helps Markesan demolish Green Lake/Princeton 19-2

GREEN LAKE — Sage Stellmacher didn’t see a baseball when his Markesan prep baseball team played Green Lake/Princeton in a Trailways North Conference game on Tuesday.
What was coming at him seemed much bigger.
The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle, to power the Hornets to a 19-2 trouncing of the Tiger Sharks.
“It looked like a watermelon out there,” Stellmacher said of the baseball. “It was coming in nice. I just kept my approach and hit the ball hard.”
This win for the Hornets (13-1, 8-0 Trailways North) — the sixth ranked team in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association — puts them on track to win the conference title outright if they can beat Pardeeville on June 1. The No. 9 Tiger Sharks (10-3, 6-1) — who Markesan will host on Thursday — were the only other undefeated team in the conference before playing the Hornets.
“It was a big game to be honest,” Stellmacher said. “It was probably for the conference championship.
“We knew we were going to play them tough. They’re always a great baseball team. They’re the second best in the conference. They were tied with us and they’re a real good baseball team. We just came and kept our approach and did what we had to do.”
Stellmacher has been hot at the plate all season, racking up a .561 batting average with 16 doubles, a triple and a home run before Tuesday’s 17-run victory. He credited his success at the dish with the gust of wind his team felt.
“We rarely get to play on fields where the wind blows out because it always blows out at home,” he said. “If the wind’s blowing out, it’s nice to be able to hit these balls. … It was pretty cool.”
“It was huge,” Markesan coach Dean Slark added. “He’s batting like .600, so you expect it (from him).”
Stellmacher nearly fished off his cycle in the fifth inning, but was forced to settle for a two-run double to center field to extend the Markesan lead to 12-2 with one out. It sparked a 9-run inning for the Hornets.
Stellmacher had a two-run homer to center, thanks in part to the wind, in the third inning that put the Hornets up 10-2 with two outs.
“I thought I got under that one, but it went out,” Stellmacher said.
As a team, Markesan outhit the Tiger Sharks 13-3 and forced them to make defensive plays. Hitting to contact worked to perfection as Green Lake/Princeton committed four errors.
“We kept the bats going like we have been the last few games, and we put the pressure on the other team.” Slark said. “Good things happened. We just kept on ripping.”
The hot bats helped the Hornets drive in five runs in the second and nine in the fifth.
“Anytime you can get big hits, put guys in scoring position, we kept it rolling killed their will,” Slark said. “It’s awesome and we had some big hits tonight.”
Stellmacher wasn’t alone padding the stat book as Trevor Roberts also had himself a day at the plate. Roberts went 3-for-4 with five RBIs as well, including a three-run double to deep left during the Hornets’ nine-run fifth for a 17-2 advantage.
Gavin Gilbertson added a two-run single in fifth for his lone hit of the day, while Chayce Osterhaus helped spark the Hornets big night at plate with an RBI triple to left for Markesan’s opening run in the top of the first.
Senior Bryce Leedle did his usual thing on the mound. While the right-handed ace walked and hit a batter, as well as allowed both Derek Zamzow and Collin Schueler to hit RBI singles in the first inning for the Tiger Sharks, the University of St. Thomas (Minn.) recruit racked up a dozen strikeouts for his 12 outs he recorded in four innings of work.
“It was a big stage and there was a lot of pressure,” Slark said. “Him being a senior against a good team and was in a tough environment. They were chirping and making noise over there. I just told him, ‘Take a deep breath, just keep on pitching the way you are and you’ll get some of the calls on the plate.’ He did and he battled through it (in the first).
“That’s him and he’s one of the best in the state.”
GALLERY: Action from Tuesday's Trailways North Conference game between Markesan and GL/P
Aiden Schmick 2.jpg
Aiden Schmick.jpg
Bryce Leedle 2.jpg
Bryce Leedle 3.jpg
Bryce Leedle.jpg
Caleb Stoll.jpg
Catcher.jpg
Ethan Gerbitz.jpg
Gavin Gilbertson 2.jpg
Gavin Gilbertson.jpg
Sage Stellmacher 2.jpg
Sage Stellmacher 3.jpg
Sage Stellmacher 4.jpg
Sage Stellmacher
Schueler.jpg
MARKESAN 19, GREEN LAKE/PRINCETON 2 (5 INNINGS)
Markesan 352 09 - 19 13 1
Green Lake/Princeton 200 00 - 2 3 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): M — Bryce Leedle (W, 4-2-0-1-12), Gavin Gilbertson (1-1-0-1-2). GL/P — Collin Schueler (L, 3-10-7-1-3), Henry James (1.1-3-8-2-3), Jayden Viars (0-0-0-2-0), Derek Zamzow (0.1-0-0-1-1).
Hitting (two or more hits): M — Sage Stellmacher 4-4, Trevor Roberts 3-4, Caleb Stoll 2-3. GL/P — none. HR: M — Sage Stellmacher. 3B: M — Chayce Osterhaus. 2B: M — Trevor Roberts, Sage Stellmacher 2. RBIs: M — Gavin Gilbertson 2, Micah Kracht, Bryce Leedle, Chayce Osterhaus, Hayden Quade, Trevor Roberts 5, Sage Stellmacher 6, Caleb Stoll.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.