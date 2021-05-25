BASEBALL: Stellmacher's big day at plate helps Markesan demolish Green Lake/Princeton 19-2

The hot bats helped the Hornets drive in five runs in the second and nine in the fifth.

“Anytime you can get big hits, put guys in scoring position, we kept it rolling killed their will,” Slark said. “It’s awesome and we had some big hits tonight.”

Stellmacher wasn’t alone padding the stat book as Trevor Roberts also had himself a day at the plate. Roberts went 3-for-4 with five RBIs as well, including a three-run double to deep left during the Hornets’ nine-run fifth for a 17-2 advantage.

Gavin Gilbertson added a two-run single in fifth for his lone hit of the day, while Chayce Osterhaus helped spark the Hornets big night at plate with an RBI triple to left for Markesan’s opening run in the top of the first.

Senior Bryce Leedle did his usual thing on the mound. While the right-handed ace walked and hit a batter, as well as allowed both Derek Zamzow and Collin Schueler to hit RBI singles in the first inning for the Tiger Sharks, the University of St. Thomas (Minn.) recruit racked up a dozen strikeouts for his 12 outs he recorded in four innings of work.