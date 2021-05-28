BASEBALL: Waupun holds off Lodi, 4-3, to win DeBoer Diamond Classic opener

That wasn’t the only time Lodi had runners in scoring position with two outs. In the fifth inning, Carson Richter — who went 2-for-4 at the plate — blasted an RBI double to the left field fence. Then Mitch Lane followed it up with his only hit of the game, which was an RBI single to shallow center to cut the deficit to 4-3.

“It was nice to bring the pressure back to Waupun,” Costa said. “It’s always fun when you play a quality opponent like Waupun. They always have a nice ball club and it’s a fun experience to get a chance to come up here and play in their tournament they have every year.

“It was just to fight back in to get to within one and give ourselves a shot late in the game was what we wanted.”

Costa said that fifth was another clutch inning because both of those hits with one out left in the fifth.

“We did a pretty good job with two-out baseball tonight,” he said. “It was a clutch game.”

It was a big answer for the Blue Devils after Waupun put up one in the fourth inning. With one out and runners on first and second, Trent Ferris bunted to Lodi pitcher Finn Melchior. Melchior’s throw to first got by first baseman Mitch Lane, which allowed a run to score to put Waupun up 4-1 at that point.