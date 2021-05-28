BASEBALL: Waupun holds off Lodi, 4-3, to win DeBoer Diamond Classic opener

WAUPUN — The Lodi prep baseball team is a pesky squad that never seems to go away when you need them to.
Waupun found out first hand when it hosted the Blue Devils during the last game of the first day of the 2021 ninth annual DeBoer Diamond Classic at The Gus.
Lodi loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh when Chance Meier came up to bat. Waupun pitcher Noah Gerritson felt the pressure, but the lefty got Meier to strike out swinging to hold off the Blue Devils 4-3.
“It was a good spot to be in,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said of facing adversity in the seventh. “It was a good spot to be in because you can practice as much as you want, but until you’re out there competing against another solid ball club like Lodi, nothing simulates that.”
Lodi coach Bryan Costa said he wasn’t upset with how his team lost because they were still in it.
“It was nice to give ourselves a chance because we didn’t have no runners with two outs, and then we found a way to get the bases loaded with two outs,” Costa said. “Anytime we can give any one of our one through nine a shot to win the game or tie the game in the seventh, we’ll take it. We just came up short tonight.”
The win for Waupun (12-4) means it will play Beloit Turner at The Gus while Lodi (6-7) will play Stevens Point Pacelli at Schlieve Field at noon today.
That wasn’t the only time Lodi had runners in scoring position with two outs. In the fifth inning, Carson Richter — who went 2-for-4 at the plate — blasted an RBI double to the left field fence. Then Mitch Lane followed it up with his only hit of the game, which was an RBI single to shallow center to cut the deficit to 4-3.
“It was nice to bring the pressure back to Waupun,” Costa said. “It’s always fun when you play a quality opponent like Waupun. They always have a nice ball club and it’s a fun experience to get a chance to come up here and play in their tournament they have every year.
“It was just to fight back in to get to within one and give ourselves a shot late in the game was what we wanted.”
Costa said that fifth was another clutch inning because both of those hits with one out left in the fifth.
“We did a pretty good job with two-out baseball tonight,” he said. “It was a clutch game.”
It was a big answer for the Blue Devils after Waupun put up one in the fourth inning. With one out and runners on first and second, Trent Ferris bunted to Lodi pitcher Finn Melchior. Melchior’s throw to first got by first baseman Mitch Lane, which allowed a run to score to put Waupun up 4-1 at that point.
“Small ball is huge,” Standke said. “At that time of day, the sun was really bright too. … We take advantage of what they give you and it was a good bunt too.”
The throwing error proved too costly for the Blue Devils.
“He knows what he did,” Costa said of Melchior. “He fielded the bunt and stood straight up and he threw the ball a little softer than what he wanted, but mistakes are going to happen. It was just how we rebounded from that mistake.”
Lodi put pressure on starting pitcher Cole Hicken all game. Lodi started the game off by loading the bases with one out when Richter came up to bat in the first inning. Richter hit into a fielder’s choice to second baseman Austin Wiese that scored a run and got the runner advancing to second out.
Hicken pitched 5⅔ innings with five strikeouts while allowing three earned runs off four hits and two walks.
Waupun quickly responded, though. In the bottom half of the first, Hicken led off with a flyout to center and was followed up with singles by Tyler Fromolz and Carson Bresser. Gerritson hit an RBI single to center to tie the game at 1. After Evan Sauer struck out, Wyatt Paul RBI singled to right to put Waupun up 2-1 and put Gerritson at third base. While Austin Wiese — who eventually grounded out — was batting, Gerritson scored off a wild pitch to raise the lead to 3-1.
“It was huge to answer back,” Standke said. “Getting those three runs kept (Lodi’s) energy at bay a little bit. Each team had six hits and it was brutal conditions to hit out here tonight. We found a way to get it done.”
Melchior went 5⅔ innings with a couple strikeouts while giving up four runs (three earned) off six hits and four walks.
Both Bresser and Gerritson went 2-for-3 against Melchior.
Standke said it was a great test for Waupun to face Lodi at this point in the season.
“You never want to start off down in a tournament like this, but Lodi is a good team and they had a ton of energy,” he said. “I thought we did a pretty good job answering that energy.”
WAUPUN 4, LODI 3
Lodi 100 020 0 - 3 6 1
Waupun 300 100 x - 4 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): L ― Finn Melchior (L, 5.2-6-4-2), Brady Ziegler (0.1-0-0-0-1). W ― Cole Hicken (W, 5.2-4-3-2-5), Noah Gerritson (1.1-2-0-1-3).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): L ― Carson Richter 2x4. W ― Carson Bresser 2x3, Noah Gerritson 2x3. 2B: L ― Carson Richter. W ― Carson Bresser, Noah Gerritson. RBIs: L ― Mitchell Lane, Carson Richter 2. W ― Noah Gerritson, Wyatt Paul.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.