BASEBALL: Waupun rallies from down eight to edge Lake Mills, 13-11

WAUPUN ― It may seem funny to think about, but Waupun coach Derrick Standke was happy with the situation his prep baseball team put itself in during Monday’s non-conference game against Lake Mills.
Midway through the third inning, the Warriors ― who hadn’t played exceptionally well on defense ― saw themselves down by eight runs. However, the poor defensive play didn’t stop Waupun's bats from rolling as it chipped away at the deficit and eventually came back to beat the L-Cats, 13-11, at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
“I told the boys when we were in the second inning, 'I’m kind of glad we’re in this situation because it’s nice to face some adversity, so let’s see how we’re going to respond,'” Standke said. “We responded well. Lake Mills hit the heck out of the ball. They put the bat on the ball and they hit it hard, but ultimately, we got it done in the end.”
Waupun (6-0) had a plethora of batters have outstanding days at the plate, including Evan Sauer, Carson Bresser and Noah Gerritson, with the trio each accounting for three hits in the win.
“We’ve got four games this week,” Standke said, referring to hosting Kewaskum Tuesday before traveling to the Indians on Thursday and Laconia on Friday. “It’s a good time to get the bats going. It’s hard. When you’re down 6-0 in the first inning, to stay focused, have good at bats, we kept hitting the ball hard.
"Up and down the lineup, we had guys hit the ball hard. We just went on a roll every inning until the sixth and just kept chipping away. The hits were there today.”
Both Gerritson and Austin Wiese ― who went 2-for-4 at the plate ― had RBI doubles in the fourth inning sandwiched around Wyatt Paul’s RBI groundout to shortstop to cut the deficit to 11-10.
After Bresser started the fifth with a walk, Gerritson knotted the game up at 11 with an RBI single to left. After a walk by Paul, Wiese and Sauer each delivered RBI singles to give Waupun a 13-11 lead.
“We had some great at bats by various people, up and down the lineup,” Standke said. “Carson smoked a few balls. Evan, the freshman, had three hits for us. There was contribution up and down the lineup. They’re capable of it.”
The Warriors ― who had five errors through their first five games ― had four errors in the first three innings, which allowed the L-Cats (4-3) to scratch their way to an early 11-3 lead.
“I was really happy with our defense up until today,” Standke said.
Lake Mills scored six runs off five hits, two walks and an error in the first inning and didn't stop there.
After loading the bases several times during the opening stanza, the L-Cats continued to threaten in the third. Lake Mills’ Andy Carpenter ― who went 2-for-4 at the plate ― delivered a massive blow as he hammered a bases-clearing double to center field that put the L-Cats up 10-3.
“It would’ve been so easy for the guys to roll over,” Standke said. “They didn’t do that. They kept sticking with it.”
The L-Cats scattered 14 hits on Waupun's pitchers, and alongside Carpenter, Derek Bruce, Brady Strauss and Caleb Quest — the latter gave the L-Cats an 11-3 lead with an RBI single to center with two outs in the third — all had two hits apiece. Brody Henderson led the L-Cats at the plate, going 3-for-4.
Waupun’s Tyler Fromolz started on the mound, but only pitched 2⅓ innings while striking out one batter and giving up eight runs (seven earned) off eight hits and two walks. Weise relieved Fromolz with one out in the third and pitched 1⅔ innings, giving up three runs off of two hits and no walks.
Gerritson pitched the next two complete innings and earned the win while striking out three batters and giving up just two hits.
Bresser, who was the only Warrior who had seen time on the mound before the game against Lake Mills, came in to close things out in the seventh inning, but not without a late threat.
Bresser traded strikeouts for singles by Derek Bruce and Carpenter which put runners on the corners for the L-Cats. With the leading run at the plate, Bresser got Quest to roll into a game-ending ground out to first.
“This is a good type of game where it’s good to get the other guys a feel of the mound,” Standke said of why he used four pitchers. “We pushed some guys around and we might’ve had some guys out of position, but we’re trying to figure things out for the long run.”
At least now the Warriors know they can come away with a positive mindset while staring down a deficit.
“It’s not over until it’s over,” Standke said. “It’s a situation they haven’t been in. I think they proved to themselves a lot here tonight.”
