BASEBALL: Waupun rallies from down eight to edge Lake Mills, 13-11

“It would’ve been so easy for the guys to roll over,” Standke said. “They didn’t do that. They kept sticking with it.”

The L-Cats scattered 14 hits on Waupun's pitchers, and alongside Carpenter, Derek Bruce, Brady Strauss and Caleb Quest — the latter gave the L-Cats an 11-3 lead with an RBI single to center with two outs in the third — all had two hits apiece. Brody Henderson led the L-Cats at the plate, going 3-for-4.

Waupun’s Tyler Fromolz started on the mound, but only pitched 2⅓ innings while striking out one batter and giving up eight runs (seven earned) off eight hits and two walks. Weise relieved Fromolz with one out in the third and pitched 1⅔ innings, giving up three runs off of two hits and no walks.

Gerritson pitched the next two complete innings and earned the win while striking out three batters and giving up just two hits.

Bresser, who was the only Warrior who had seen time on the mound before the game against Lake Mills, came in to close things out in the seventh inning, but not without a late threat.

Bresser traded strikeouts for singles by Derek Bruce and Carpenter which put runners on the corners for the L-Cats. With the leading run at the plate, Bresser got Quest to roll into a game-ending ground out to first.