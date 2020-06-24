BASEBALL: Waupun throttles St. Mary's Springs on long overdue 'Opening Day'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — A little rain wasn’t going to get in the way. And once that passed — and the sun splashed on Gus Thompson field again — a rainbow emerged beyond the right field fence.

It was as if Mother Nature was tipping her ball cap to the kids. Finally — after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the high school season in mid-April and then threatened to take away summer ball as well when the American Legion Department of Wisconsin in early May followed suit by canceling its season — there was baseball to be played.

“We’re like 90 days late on our Opening Day. But we’re happy to be here — it’s fun to be out here again,” said Derrick Standke, the coach of Waupun’s entry in the Badgerland Summer Baseball League, a grassroots league of area teams that was formed earlier this month in the wake of the American Legion’s decision.

“Back to business,” he added. “It’s awesome to be here — even with the mosquitos. It’s been a long time coming. It’s just a nice relief.”

Waupun, which would have been one of the top contenders to win the WIAA Division 2 state title and is the defending American Legion Class A state champion, wasted no time getting going on its way to a 14-2 victory over Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs, either.