BASEBALL: Waupun throttles St. Mary's Springs on long overdue 'Opening Day'

WAUPUN — A little rain wasn’t going to get in the way. And once that passed — and the sun splashed on Gus Thompson field again — a rainbow emerged beyond the right field fence.
It was as if Mother Nature was tipping her ball cap to the kids. Finally — after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the high school season in mid-April and then threatened to take away summer ball as well when the American Legion Department of Wisconsin in early May followed suit by canceling its season — there was baseball to be played.
“We’re like 90 days late on our Opening Day. But we’re happy to be here — it’s fun to be out here again,” said Derrick Standke, the coach of Waupun’s entry in the Badgerland Summer Baseball League, a grassroots league of area teams that was formed earlier this month in the wake of the American Legion’s decision.
“Back to business,” he added. “It’s awesome to be here — even with the mosquitos. It’s been a long time coming. It’s just a nice relief.”
Waupun, which would have been one of the top contenders to win the WIAA Division 2 state title and is the defending American Legion Class A state champion, wasted no time getting going on its way to a 14-2 victory over Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs, either.
Jarrett Buchholz drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the first inning then raced 270 feet around the basepaths to score on No. 2 batter Baron Buchholz’s laser beam double to the wall in left field, giving Waupun an early 1-0 lead.
Baron Buchholz then scored from second when Noah Gerritson reached on an error, making it 2-0.
Springs cut its deficit in half in the next half inning by loading the bases before Tony Koenigs stole home on a pickoff attempt at first base, but starting pitcher Cole Bresser got a strikeout to snuff out the threat, preserving a 2-1 lead for Waupun.
And in the fourth inning Waupun would blow the game wide open, putting up a five-spot when Jarrett Buchholz and Baron Buchholz got hit by pitches in back-to-back at bats to plate a pair followed by Wyatt Paul scoring on a wild pitch and Gerritson’s two-run single to left.
Waupun would add four more in the fifth and three in the sixth, and ultimately capitalized on 10 walks and five Springs’ errors for the 14-run outburst.
In all, eight different batters had at least one RBI for Waupun, led by two apiece from Baron Buchholz and Gerritson.
Baron Buchholz was 2-for-2 while Bresser was 2-for-3, the only two batters to register multiple hits for Waupun in its 10-hit showing.
“I thought we did some good things,” said Standke, whose team committed a pair of fielding errors but issued only four free passes.
“We’ve had eight practices so far, so for our first game, I can’t really complain.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.