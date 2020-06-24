You are the owner of this article.
BASEBALL: Waupun throttles St. Mary's Springs on long overdue 'Opening Day'
0 comments
BASEBALL: Waupun throttles St. Mary's Springs on long overdue 'Opening Day'

Cole Hicken

Waupun second baseman Cole Hicken attempts to turn a double play during the fourth inning of his team's game against Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs on Wednesday night at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun. It was the season opener for Waupun in the Badgerland Summer Baseball League, a grassroots league of area teams that formed in the wake of the American Legion season being called off in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Waupun won 14-2.

 Dan Larson

WAUPUN — A little rain wasn’t going to get in the way. And once that passed — and the sun splashed on Gus Thompson field again — a rainbow emerged beyond the right field fence.

It was as if Mother Nature was tipping her ball cap to the kids. Finally — after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the high school season in mid-April and then threatened to take away summer ball as well when the American Legion Department of Wisconsin in early May followed suit by canceling its season — there was baseball to be played.

“We’re like 90 days late on our Opening Day. But we’re happy to be here — it’s fun to be out here again,” said Derrick Standke, the coach of Waupun’s entry in the Badgerland Summer Baseball League, a grassroots league of area teams that was formed earlier this month in the wake of the American Legion’s decision.

“Back to business,” he added. “It’s awesome to be here — even with the mosquitos. It’s been a long time coming. It’s just a nice relief.”

Waupun, which would have been one of the top contenders to win the WIAA Division 2 state title and is the defending American Legion Class A state champion, wasted no time getting going on its way to a 14-2 victory over Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs, either.

Jarrett Buchholz drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the first inning then raced 270 feet around the basepaths to score on No. 2 batter Baron Buchholz’s laser beam double to the wall in left field, giving Waupun an early 1-0 lead.

Baron Buchholz then scored from second when Noah Gerritson reached on an error, making it 2-0.

Springs cut its deficit in half in the next half inning by loading the bases before Tony Koenigs stole home on a pickoff attempt at first base, but starting pitcher Cole Bresser got a strikeout to snuff out the threat, preserving a 2-1 lead for Waupun.

And in the fourth inning Waupun would blow the game wide open, putting up a five-spot when Jarrett Buchholz and Baron Buchholz got hit by pitches in back-to-back at bats to plate a pair followed by Wyatt Paul scoring on a wild pitch and Gerritson’s two-run single to left.

Waupun would add four more in the fifth and three in the sixth, and ultimately capitalized on 10 walks and five Springs’ errors for the 14-run outburst.

In all, eight different batters had at least one RBI for Waupun, led by two apiece from Baron Buchholz and Gerritson.

Baron Buchholz was 2-for-2 while Bresser was 2-for-3, the only two batters to register multiple hits for Waupun in its 10-hit showing.

“I thought we did some good things,” said Standke, whose team committed a pair of fielding errors but issued only four free passes.

“We’ve had eight practices so far, so for our first game, I can’t really complain.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

