BASEBALL: Waupun wins in blowout fashion for second straight night, beating Lomira-Theresa 13-3
BASEBALL: Waupun wins in blowout fashion for second straight night, beating Lomira-Theresa 13-3

One night after dismantling Laconia 10-2, the Waupun summer team improved its record to 3-1 with a 13-3 victory over Lomira/Theresa on Wednesday at Dale Michels Field in Brownsville. 

Austin Wiese's RBI double sparked a three-run top of the second for Waupun against Lomira/Theresa and then after Lomira/Threresa cut the deficit to 3-2, Keegan Hartgerink and Cole Hicken each had RBI singles to cap off a three-run third that made it 6-2. 

Hartgerink added a two-run homer in the fourth and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Hicken was Waupun's only other batter with multiple hits, going 2-for-2, while Noah Gerritson was the only other with multiple RBIs, plating a pair. 

In Monday night's win, Jarrett Buchholz was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs while Hartgerink was 4-for-5 with a triple, a double and an RBI. 

Drew Sauer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double, and Wiese and Jaden White also had doubles as seven of Waupun's 16 hits went for extra bases.

