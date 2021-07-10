BASEBALL: Waupun's Bresser, Hicken unanimous 1st team all-conference picks; Hicken, Sauer 2nd-teamers

Two players from the Waupun prep baseball team were chosen as first team All-East Central Conference following this spring’s campaign.
Zero doubt was involved.
Senior pitcher Carson Bresser and senior infielder Cole Hicken were both unanimously selected to the top team on the ECC’s postseason awards list, leading a contingent of four Warriors in all who were honored by the league.
Bresser, an All-State selection by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association and the South Central District Player of the Year in Division 2, had a 1.63 earned run average in 47 1/3 innings of work, posting a 7-0 record with one save, 22 strikeouts and 11 walks.
He also batted .341 with an on-base-plus-slugging (OPS) percentage of .981. He had four doubles and two triples.
Hicken, meanwhile, hit .342 with an OPS of .817, swatting a pair of doubles for his only extra base hits of the campaign.
He also logged 20 1/3 innings on the mound, posting a 3.43 ERA with 14 Ks and four walks.
Senior outfielder Wyatt Paul and freshman utility player Evan Sauer were Waupun’s other two All-ECC selections, both chosen to the second team.
Paul hit .286 with an OPS of .840, legging out a pair of triples to go along with two doubles. He also was a perfect 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts.
Sauer hit .333 with an OPS of .732 and had one double for his only extra base hit of the year.
Waupun tied for the ECC championship with Kettle Moraine Lutheran, both finished 11-3 in league play.
KML, though, boasted the league’s Player of the Year award as that honored went to junior infielder Jack Rechlicz.
Waupun ended the year with a 17-7 overall record after falling to league rival Campbellsport by the score of 6-1 in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals.
ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE</&hspag3>
Player of the Year — Jack Rechlicz, Jr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher — Carson Bresser*, Sr., Waupun; Jeremiah Jahnke, Soph., Winneconne. Catcher — Hunter Loser, Soph., Kewaskum. Infielder — Nathan Heberer*, Sr., Kewaskum; Jack Rechlicz*, Jr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Cole Hicken*, Sr., Waupun; Payton Wright, Sr., Winneconne. Outfielder — Joey Nerat*, Jr., Campbellsport; Mason Droese*, Sr., Kewaskum; Sam Vanevenhoven*, Sr., Ripon. Utility — Jalen Gellings*, Jr., Campbellsport; Landon Hagenow, Fr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher — Cale Fransen, Sr., Kewaskum; Kody Wagner, Sr., Plymouth. Catcher — Hunter Abitz, Soph., Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Infielder — Josh Sina, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Tyler Youngbauer, Jr., Winneconne; Ethan Williams, Jr., Winneconne; Mitch McCarty, Soph., Campbellsport. Outfielder — Wyatt Paul, Sr., Waupun; Nolan Reichel, Sr., Kewaskum; Ben Zylka, Jr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Utility — Evan Sauer, Fr., Waupun; Noah Berndt, Soph., Winneconne.