 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL: Waupun's Bresser, Hicken unanimous 1st team all-conference picks; Hicken, Sauer 2nd-teamers
0 Comments
alert top story
PREP BASEBALL | ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE

BASEBALL: Waupun's Bresser, Hicken unanimous 1st team all-conference picks; Hicken, Sauer 2nd-teamers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two players from the Waupun prep baseball team were chosen as first team All-East Central Conference following this spring’s campaign.

Zero doubt was involved.

Senior pitcher Carson Bresser and senior infielder Cole Hicken were both unanimously selected to the top team on the ECC’s postseason awards list, leading a contingent of four Warriors in all who were honored by the league.

Bresser, an All-State selection by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association and the South Central District Player of the Year in Division 2, had a 1.63 earned run average in 47 1/3 innings of work, posting a 7-0 record with one save, 22 strikeouts and 11 walks.

BASEBALL: Columbus' Kirchberg, Markesan's Leedle, Waupun's Bresser make All-State squad

He also batted .341 with an on-base-plus-slugging (OPS) percentage of .981. He had four doubles and two triples.

Hicken, meanwhile, hit .342 with an OPS of .817, swatting a pair of doubles for his only extra base hits of the campaign.

He also logged 20 1/3 innings on the mound, posting a 3.43 ERA with 14 Ks and four walks.

Senior outfielder Wyatt Paul and freshman utility player Evan Sauer were Waupun’s other two All-ECC selections, both chosen to the second team.

Paul hit .286 with an OPS of .840, legging out a pair of triples to go along with two doubles. He also was a perfect 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts.

Sauer hit .333 with an OPS of .732 and had one double for his only extra base hit of the year.

Waupun tied for the ECC championship with Kettle Moraine Lutheran, both finished 11-3 in league play.

BASEBALL: Bresser throws one-hitter to lead Waupun past Campbellsport, earn share of ECC title

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

KML, though, boasted the league’s Player of the Year award as that honored went to junior infielder Jack Rechlicz.

Waupun ended the year with a 17-7 overall record after falling to league rival Campbellsport by the score of 6-1 in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals.

ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE</&hspag3>

Player of the Year — Jack Rechlicz, Jr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher — Carson Bresser*, Sr., Waupun; Jeremiah Jahnke, Soph., Winneconne. Catcher — Hunter Loser, Soph., Kewaskum. Infielder — Nathan Heberer*, Sr., Kewaskum; Jack Rechlicz*, Jr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Cole Hicken*, Sr., Waupun; Payton Wright, Sr., Winneconne. Outfielder — Joey Nerat*, Jr., Campbellsport; Mason Droese*, Sr., Kewaskum; Sam Vanevenhoven*, Sr., Ripon. Utility — Jalen Gellings*, Jr., Campbellsport; Landon Hagenow, Fr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher — Cale Fransen, Sr., Kewaskum; Kody Wagner, Sr., Plymouth. Catcher — Hunter Abitz, Soph., Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Infielder — Josh Sina, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Tyler Youngbauer, Jr., Winneconne; Ethan Williams, Jr., Winneconne; Mitch McCarty, Soph., Campbellsport. Outfielder — Wyatt Paul, Sr., Waupun; Nolan Reichel, Sr., Kewaskum; Ben Zylka, Jr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Utility — Evan Sauer, Fr., Waupun; Noah Berndt, Soph., Winneconne.

HONORABLE MENTION

Logan Faris, Sr.,, Campbellsport; Payton DeZwarte, Sr., Plymouth; Landen Sobieski, Sr., Berlin; Wyatt Thorpe, Jr., Winneconne.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News