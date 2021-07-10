BASEBALL: Waupun's Bresser, Hicken unanimous 1st team all-conference picks; Hicken, Sauer 2nd-teamers

Two players from the Waupun prep baseball team were chosen as first team All-East Central Conference following this spring’s campaign.

Zero doubt was involved.

Senior pitcher Carson Bresser and senior infielder Cole Hicken were both unanimously selected to the top team on the ECC’s postseason awards list, leading a contingent of four Warriors in all who were honored by the league.

Bresser, an All-State selection by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association and the South Central District Player of the Year in Division 2, had a 1.63 earned run average in 47 1/3 innings of work, posting a 7-0 record with one save, 22 strikeouts and 11 walks.

He also batted .341 with an on-base-plus-slugging (OPS) percentage of .981. He had four doubles and two triples.

Hicken, meanwhile, hit .342 with an OPS of .817, swatting a pair of doubles for his only extra base hits of the campaign.

He also logged 20 1/3 innings on the mound, posting a 3.43 ERA with 14 Ks and four walks.

Senior outfielder Wyatt Paul and freshman utility player Evan Sauer were Waupun’s other two All-ECC selections, both chosen to the second team.