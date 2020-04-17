COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reedsburg's Molitor itching to get back to baseball after shortened season at UW-Platteville

He didn't get to see many more curveballs, as the Pioneers were preparing to practice when the coronavirus cancellations began to come down.

"Coach came up to us and said 'practice is canceled for today guys.' That was pretty much all we knew that time," Molitor said. "We were still going to school at this point, this was before spring break. The next day practice got canceled again and we got called into a team meeting with the athletic director, and they said the season was being put on hold. I knew at that point that it wasn't looking good for the year. That was a tough emotional moment as a team, because you get close to all those guys and you figure you might not ever see some of them again.

"I was pretty much out of there right after that, because it was a Friday and I was planning on going home right after that anyways. They told us, 'you're probably not coming back to school, so take your stuff with you.' The season ended up being canceled about a week later."

The Pioneers have stayed in touch since getting split apart, keeping in touch through group chats and meetings. Molitor's also been able to get some work in since returning home.