COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reedsburg's Molitor itching to get back to baseball after shortened season at UW-Platteville

Wyatt Molitor hit the ground running at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The Reedsburg Area High School alum played in three of his first six collegiate baseball games, carving a role out for himself before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily took every college athlete's role away. Now, Molitor is spending the final quarter of his freshman year in Reedsburg waiting for the day he can take the field again.
"This is probably the longest I've gone without actually playing a baseball game," Molitor said Thursday from home, where he is working out and finishing his online classes. "It's getting pretty monotonous, that's for sure."
But he got a taste of his next few years — and he liked what he saw out of Platteville.
"I love the school, it's a really nice place," said Molitor, who is pursuing a degree in social science and history. "I like the environment there. It's not too big of a city, it's a lot like Reedsburg.
"(Baseball) was a bit of an adjustment. It's a little faster paced obviously than high school, but overall I loved it a lot. All the teammates and coaches are working toward the same goal. A lot of guys committed to the same cause, it's kind of cool to be part of something like that. It's a lot of fun living and breathing baseball, and fitting in school at the same time. It's a lot of work, but it's definitely worth it."
Platteville, an NCAA Division III program that took third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last season, got off to a 3-3 start this spring. Molitor saw action in half those games. The 6-foot-2 first baseman finished with a 1.000 fielding percentage while batting 1-for-9, including an RBI double during a 12-10 win over Eureka College (Ill.) on March 8.
"Coach (Chad Harris) said that I was going to be fighting for some playing time, and I was going to see some time at first base, maybe DH, so to just stay ready," Molitor said. "I ended up getting two starts down in Memphis, and I also got an at-bat at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was cool. They said 'we have a lot of confidence in you doing the right things, so that's why you're getting some playing time to start the year.' It was a pretty cool opportunity."
The brief glimpse of college baseball also showed him what he'll need to work on going forward.
"The (coaches) said I'm good defensively, and they said at times I looked like a freshman at the plate, and other times I looked like I had been there before," said Molitor, who batted .400 on the way to earning first-team All-Badger North Conference honors for Reedsburg in 2019. "It's definitely tough because you see a lot more off-speed pitches than at the high school level.
"There was one at-bat where I saw a pretty good curveball and I think I struck out looking and I was like, 'wow, that was different.'"
He didn't get to see many more curveballs, as the Pioneers were preparing to practice when the coronavirus cancellations began to come down.
"Coach came up to us and said 'practice is canceled for today guys.' That was pretty much all we knew that time," Molitor said. "We were still going to school at this point, this was before spring break. The next day practice got canceled again and we got called into a team meeting with the athletic director, and they said the season was being put on hold. I knew at that point that it wasn't looking good for the year. That was a tough emotional moment as a team, because you get close to all those guys and you figure you might not ever see some of them again.
"I was pretty much out of there right after that, because it was a Friday and I was planning on going home right after that anyways. They told us, 'you're probably not coming back to school, so take your stuff with you.' The season ended up being canceled about a week later."
The Pioneers have stayed in touch since getting split apart, keeping in touch through group chats and meetings. Molitor's also been able to get some work in since returning home.
"The coaches have been sending out some drills that we can get creative with and do on our own," he said. "I'm fortunate enough to have two younger brothers to play catch with, throw batting practice to and stuff like that. I'm definitely trying to do my best to stay in the best baseball shape."
He's still holding out hopes to play ball this summer, for a team he is very familiar with. After years of watching Home Talent baseball, Molitor got to fully suit up for the first time last summer. The 2020 season is off to a delayed start, as the coronavirus postponed opening day from April 26 to June 7.
"I'm planning to play for the Pirates again for my dad (manager Don Molitor), and hopefully the season starts on time and we get as many games in as possible," Molitor said. "I grew up around the team watching my dad and uncles play. It's just something that's important to me.
"I love playing Home Talent. It's laid back and, at the same time, great competition. I actually play against some guys that are my teammates at Platteville, so it's a cool experience."
In the meantime, he'll spend his time taking online courses and doing whatever baseball-related workouts he can at home.
"That's about all I'm doing," Molitor said, noting his summer job with the City of Reedsburg is also on hold for now. "Turkey hunting just started, so I'll be doing that the next couple weeks trying to stay busy."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.