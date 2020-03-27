COLLEGE BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie's Juran back home after busy freshman season

"We've been group texting back and forth," Juran said, noting the baseball team is close thanks to spending a majority of its time together. "I made a video on my Facebook for Sauk Prairie Health Care. A joking video that was supposed to promote social distancing, and in our group chat they sent that video and were joking about it and everything.

"It's really nice being home, for sure, but I was loving the college life being on my own. Being home makes you realize it's a different life being in college compared to being back here. I do enjoy being home and being able to see my family. ... It was kind of needed to come home. Being injured and everything... I needed someone to have my back, and they're my support."

The initial plan was for the players to return to Macomb for practice. That's no longer the case, so Western Illinois' coaches are trying to provide players with enough at-home work to keep them in shape.

"They still give us workouts," said Juran, a four-year starter at Sauk Prairie who was a unanimous first-team All-Badger North Conference pick last year. "Put as much weight as you can in a suitcase and squat that or bench that. Go for a run... be outside... they're doing as much as they can to keep us in baseball shape.