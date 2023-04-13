It didn't take long for Hudson Turner to get his start playing baseball.

The Baraboo senior first picked up a bat at the age of 3 and never looked back. He's been an integral part of the Thunderbirds since his sophomore year, helping lead Baraboo to a WIAA Division 2 regional championship last spring.

The UW-Whitewater baseball commit has gotten off to a strong start this year. Through four games, Turner has five hits and four RBIs in 11 at-bats. He's also drawn six walks and only struck out twice.

Turner delivered the game-winning hit in the T-Birds' 6-4 win over Watertown on Tuesday, lacing a two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning. Baraboo is 2-2 overall, including 1-2 in conference play.