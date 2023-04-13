It didn't take long for Hudson Turner to get his start playing baseball.
The Baraboo senior first picked up a bat at the age of 3 and never looked back. He's been an integral part of the Thunderbirds since his sophomore year, helping lead Baraboo to a WIAA Division 2 regional championship last spring.
The UW-Whitewater baseball commit has gotten off to a strong start this year. Through four games, Turner has five hits and four RBIs in 11 at-bats. He's also drawn six walks and only struck out twice.
Turner delivered the game-winning hit in the T-Birds' 6-4 win over Watertown on Tuesday, lacing a two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning. Baraboo is 2-2 overall, including 1-2 in conference play.
People are also reading…
Meet the Baraboo-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.