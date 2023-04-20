The Wayland Academy baseball team split a Trailways North Conference twinbill against Montello on Tuesday evening.

The 10-0 victory over the Hilltoppers was the first for the Big Red as sophomore pitcher Clayton Kroschel threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

Kroschel, whose role model growing up was former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, also went 1-for-1 with three runs scored against the Hilltoppers.

Kroschel’s primary sport is baseball, but he runs cross country to stay in shape specifically for baseball and competed for the school’s swim team this past year. He said he tried a lot of sports growing up, but baseball stuck and he “naturally fell in love with it.”

The Big Red will play at Oakfield for another doubleheader on Saturday.

