The 2023 high school baseball season is upon us … barring another round of inclement weather.

Practices began March 20, with teams being allowed to start playing in games on Tuesday.

The postseason will begin in late May. Regionals for Division 2 and 3 are scheduled to get underway on May 25, while Division 1 will begin on May 30. All divisions will hold sectionals on June 6.

The state tournament will be held June 12-15 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Here's what you should know about each conference.

Badger East

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown, Waunakee.

Favorites: Waunakee, Monona Grove.

Contenders: Teams that also will contend will be Beaver Dam and Milton. Waunakee coach Micah Thingvold said while Monona Grove has a lot of talent, he could see Beaver Dam’s pitching giving everyone fits. Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke also said the Golden Beavers will be solid on defense.

Things to know: Monona Grove coach Kevin Connor said his team returns a pitching staff that gained a lot of experience last season and had “one of the best ERAs in school history.” The Silver Eagles also return a lot of quality bats, with Connor saying the “comfort of hitting at the varsity level should be high.” They return first-team all-conference centerfielder James Cullison (senior), honorable mention pitcher/infielder Kaden Connor (sophomore) and second-team all-conference pitcher/right fielder Jackson Hewitt (senior). ... Harold Olson is entering his 29th season leading DeForest, which is returning four seniors, one junior and two sophomores who contributed last season. Senior NJ Delmore batted .323 last season and was a second-team all-conference player, while senior Brogan Hicks hit .348 and was honorable mention. The Norskies will look to improve their quality of pitching and depth. ... Waunakee will have a lot of new faces and Thingvold said it’s “hard to pinpoint how this team will compare to last year’s group.” However, the Warriors return senior infielder/pitcher Jack Shepski, who batted .288 with two doubles, 10 RBIs and 25 runs with 11 stolen bases. He had a 2.03 ERA, five saves and a 3-0 record. Like Shepski, Andy Nordloh also has two years of varsity experience. ... The Golden Beavers lost six talented players (Alex Soto, Logan Thomas, Ben Scharfenberg, James Westover, Nate Tisdale and Evan Sharkey) from last season. Senior Daelen Johnson, the reigning Badger East Pitcher of the Year, will have to step up. So will junior Boston Damon and sophomore Eli Bryant, who both received second-team and honorable mention recognition, respectively. Wilke said his team returns a solid nucleus and has a strong group of players moving up from junior varsity. They’ll have a deep pitching staff this season as they only lost Soto and Tisdale. ... Stoughton’s Caleb Herbst is a returning honorable mention player. Herbst and Sawyer Schipper ended last season swinging the bat well. The Vikings want more of a competitive season as they only had three wins overall, with just one in conference action.

Badger West

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Madison Edgewood.

Contenders: Baraboo and Reedsburg could battle in the race with the Crusaders.

Things to know: Mount Horeb lost several top players from a season ago (Kolton Schaller, Ethan Steinhoff, Wyatt Denu, Kian Preimesberger and Ray Woller). The top player returning is Ethan Tranel, who plays infield when he's not pitching. The Vikings are a hungry team, according to coach Ryan Finley, and will feature a lot of new faces. Finley said they will have to improve “pitching depth and hitting up and down the lineup.” ... Edgewood is “young and energetic,” according to coach Richard Newton, returning senior second baseman Jacob Sheahan, senior first baseman Teddy McNeil, senior catcher Leo Koenig, junior pitcher Steffen Mello, junior pitcher Henry Bishop and sophomore shortstop Preston Yaucher. While the Crusaders return three quality pitchers, they still need to find depth in the pitching staff. ... The Thunderbirds are led by two seniors — first-team all-conference pick Hudson Turner and second-teamer Drew Mistele — who have been key to Baraboo's success. The Thunderbirds return four of nine starting batters. Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said his team should have depth in all areas as the returning starters have all made great strides, and the new guy, junior Luke Vittengl, is expected to add athleticism and speed in the outfield. ... Reedsburg returns several experienced players, but seniors threw 85% of the innings in 2022. Senior Edison Alonso was an all-conference shortstop and will team up with sophomore Alek Southworth, who was an all-league pick. ... Oregon has junior Brock Buskager and senior Ashton Ritter returning to the mound. Ritter batted .255 last season. With just those two, Oregon will be inexperienced. ... Sauk Prairie had many seniors on the team last year and 10 players return. Seniors Landon Ballweg and JJ Denny will be relied on to lead the way on the mound while the Eagles will look to get help from junior varsity players moving up.

Capitol North

Who’s in it: Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep.

Favorite: Columbus coach Tim Stormer believes his team will be the top squad if the young players on the team develop “like we think they will.”

Contenders: Lake Mills and Lodi could make a run at the soaring Cardinals. Stormer also doesn't count out Watertown Luther Prep. Lodi coach Rodney Curtis said “the top four will be in a fistfight against each other every night, coin-flip type games.”

Things to know: Columbus lost Christian Oppor to graduation, while juniors Brady Link and Ryely Nachreiner, who both earned all-conference recognition, will miss time due to injury. The Cardinals return significant talent in seniors Aaron Uttech and Jaymeson Sullivan, junior Jefferson Mobry and sophomore Axell Allain. Stormer said the team will be relatively young, but still talented. Stormer said the Cardinals have a nice combination of team speed to go with some power, and will be deep on the mound with six pitchers who can throw strikes. But one thing Columbus will have to learn to do is hit with two strikes in the count. ... Poynette started to show improvement at the end of last season, and coach Davy Tomlinson said his team is counting on that to continue. However, the Pumas — who return senior Brady Horne, juniors Chase Hansen, Hunter Wells and Brett Hackbart, and sophomore Hunter Weber — will need to play better defense, with Tomlinson saying the team’s errors “provided way too many opportunities for opponents” last season. ... Lodi returns seniors Keegan Fleischman and Owen Breunig. Fleischman batted .333 while Breunig hit .306 last season. Both are outstanding pitchers and can play defense — Fleischman at shortstop and Breunig in the outfield. Curtis said the Blue Devils will be senior-led, but will have up to six sophomores on varsity. Fleischman returns from injury, which Curtis said should “help with at least four or five more wins than last year.”

East Central

Who’s in it: Berlin, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kewaskum, Plymouth, Ripon, Waupun, Winneconne.

Favorite: Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

Contenders: Kewaskum and Waupun could play a factor in the conference race. Kettle Moraine made it to the sectional final a season ago, and Waupun coach Derrick Standke said Kettle Moraine returns the conference player of the year and a talented freshman. Kewaskum returns a three-year starting catcher in senior Hunter Loser. Plymouth could be a dark horse as it returns a good portion of its pitching staff.

Things to know: Waupun’s top returning players are juniors Mason Holz and Evan Sauer and senior Conrad Davis. Sauer hit .456 with 37 RBIs, three homers, three triples and nine doubles last season. Holz averaged .390, and Davis batted .383 with two triples and six doubles. Waupun only lost two players from the 2022 class, being a “very youthful” team last season, according to Standke. The Warriors only have two seniors.

Scenic Bluffs

Who’s in it: Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Hillsboro, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall, Wonewoc-Center.

Favorite: Bangor.

Contenders: Cashton and Royall also are expected to contend.

Things to know: The future looks bright for Wonewoc-Center after the Wolves didn’t win a game last season, with a couple of returning pitchers in sophomore Reid Byrdy and junior Zander Myers. ... Royall’s Parker Friedl (.373 batting average), Gunnar Wopat (.348) and Tyrus Wildes (.309) and were some of the best hitters for the Panthers last season. The Panthers return six starters, and Friedl will be key on the mound and at the plate.

South Central

Who’s in it: Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Wisconsin Dells.

Favorite: Wautoma.

Contenders: Wisconsin Dells and Adams-Friendship also should contend. Wisconsin Dells coach Brent Stoughtenger said the conference title should be up for grabs for any team that gets hot at the right time, and that there are “multiple stellar pitchers throughout the league that will give their teams a chance to win.” Mauston coach Mike Stoughtenger said in order for his team to battle for a conference title, it will need to clean up its defense and prepare well. The Golden Eagles are slotted fourth.

Things to know: Brent Stoughtenger, who replaces Mike Michalsky as the Chiefs’ coach, said he’s excited about the team’s returners (seniors Jared Nevar, Braden Buss, Dylan Warrior and Austin Cunningham and juniors Luke Michalsky and Degan Jensen) and its pitching staff. Stoughtenger said the Dells’ strength should be the pitching staff with Nevar, Buss and Cunningham manning the mound. ... Mauston has worked hard during the summer to cut down on costly errors, which Mike Stoughtenger said came at critical times. The Golden Eagles returned nearly all the bats in their lineup, but they'll need to improve the timeliness of their hitting after far too many runners were stranded last spring. Mauston junior Brock Massey (.322) and senior Dalton Hoehn (.367) both hit over .300 last season. Massey (4.97 ERA), senior Brock Seifert (4.24 ERA) and junior Charlie Scott (5.97) are back on the mound as Mauston returns all its pitchers. Mike Stoughtenger believes his team's returning juniors and seniors “took a giant leap forward playing one of the toughest nonconference schedules possible” last season, adding that experience should help this team find success this season.

Trailways North

Who’s in it: Cambria-Friesland, Central Wisconsin Christian, Green Lake/Princeton, Lourdes/Valley Christian, Markesan, Montello, Oakfield, Pardeeville, Randolph, Wayland.

Favorite: Oakfield.

Contenders: Markesan and Oshkosh Lourdes also should battle for the conference title this season.

Things to know: Central Wisconsin Christian's new coach, Jason Smit, believes in the Crusaders’ senior leadership, saying he's seen improvement from year’s team in pitching depth and varsity experience. CWC lost four players from last year, but return seniors Matthew Palmer, Bailey Schaalma and Neil Venhuizen. Palmer batted .391 with eight RBIs. ... Pardeeville returns three solid sophomores that came up big at the plate. ... Randolph finished two games above .500 last season and returns senior pitchers Bryce Rataczak, Brady Prieve, Cody DeVries and James Homan. Rataczak batted .530 last season while Prieve hit .315. The Rockets return half of their team and have higher expectations after finishing fifth. ... Cambria-Friesland only won one game last season and returns all four pitchers. The Hilltoppers were inexperienced but they return all their bats, which should see improvements with some key freshmen coming on.

Trailways South

Who’s in it: Deerfield, Fall River, Horicon, Hustisford/Dodgeland, Johnson Creek, Palmyra/Eagle, Parkview, Rio, Williams Bay.

Favorite: Deerfield.

Contenders: Palmyra-Eagle and Horicon should contend for the title.

Things to know: Horicon did well last season, finishing 10-4 in the South, and returns junior pitchers Landon Strieff and Aaron Anderson. Along with the pair's work on the mound, senior Anthony Berggren (.442) and Strieff (.388) will be strong bats and the top of the lineup should be productive. ... Fall River returns junior Ceegan Rauls and senior Matthew Miller on the mound. Miller also will be the team’s catcher and bring important leadership. Miller batted .333 last season and Rauls hit .352. ... Hustisford/Dodgeland brings back six juniors with varsity experience and leadership. Junior Casey Grudzinski batted .380 and Alex Davis hit .233. Sophomore Caleb Peplinski hit .240. The offense has room for improvement after stranding too many runners in scoring position. .. Rio didn’t win any games in league action last season and had just two victories overall. This season will see a struggle with numbers as it returns only a couple pitchers and three batters.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Royall, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.

Photos: Action from Badger Conference baseball game between Beaver Dam, Reedsburg