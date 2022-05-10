How a balanced scoring barrage led Wisconsin Dells baseball past rival Portage

The old adage is that “The best offense is a good defense.”
For the Wisconsin Dells high school baseball team Monday night, it was just the opposite.
A balanced scoring attack across all seven innings was the recipe for success for the Chiefs, as they scored in all but one inning to pull away from a pesky Portage side, 11-7, in a non-conference game at Bidwell Field. Senior Will Michalsky went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while senior Jacob Rockwell went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a pair of RBIs to fuel the Chiefs’ third-straight win.
“I think a lot of it was we kept hitting the ball, so we kept a little bit of the pressure off because it would have been a whole different ballgame if it was 7-6 in the last two innings and trying to hold a one-run lead,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Michalsky said.
That one-run lead quickly disappeared as fast as it manifested itself after the Warriors (7-9) hung a six-spot up in the home half of the fifth inning to pull within 7-6. The Chiefs (9-2) had other ideas however and levied an immediate response.
Will Michalsky singled to start off the inning and quickly advanced to second on fielding error on a pickoff attempt. Senior Brooks Slack promptly brought him home from second on an RBI single to stretch the lead to 8-6.
Slack later raced home on a Jared Nevar two-out RBI double to the center field wall to push the Chiefs advantage to 9-6. The three-run cushion quickly extended to five as Wisconsin Dells tacked on two more in the top of the seventh on two-out RBI singles by Will Michalsky and senior Matt Getgen for an 11-6 lead.
“They capitalized on some of our mistakes defensively, and then when we made the big run on them, they answered the next two innings to get a little cushion,” Portage coach Mike Hemming said.
Still, the Warriors had one final chance to keep things alive. And early on things were going well for Portage with its final three outs. The first three batters of the inning all reached before sophomore Haakon Johnson drew a bases loaded, full-count walk to make it 11-7.
The Warriors hopes fell apart from there however. Senior Andrew Kopfhamer popped out to short before senior Cooper Roberts grounded into a game-ending 1-2-3 double play. The missed rally chance is a trend Hemming has seen already this season and one he attributes to squandered trips to the plate.
“Plain and simple, two of our games this year, in the seventh inning when we’ve had a rally, we’ve left some at-bats out there,” he said. “We put ourselves in position getting guys on, but sometimes if you spot a team too much, every single at bat has to be perfect, and we just didn’t get that done.”
The Warriors didn’t exactly do themselves any favors with a lackluster start either.
Rockwell took Portage starter Griffin Garrigan deep on the game’s opening pitch for a prompt 1-0 lead and the Chiefs added to their total in the second with two outs. Rockwell delivered first with an RBI single before Will Michalsky laced a two-run one-bagger for a 4-0 lead.
Portage had a chance to quickly answer back in the third but again were undone. After getting their first two batters into scoring position with nobody out, Garrigan lined out to second and senior Erik Brouette was doubled off at second base. Then, senior Caleb Drew grounded out to short to end the threat.
“The nice thing was our shortstop was immediately on second base when the line drive was caught, so we only had a small window to get him out and we did,” Mike Michalsky said of the double play.
Portage eventually broke onto the scoreboard, but only after the Chiefs tacked on a run in the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth for a 7-0 lead. The Warriors nearly erased all of it with a furious home half though.
Roberts and senior Brett Owen opened the inning with back-to-back singles help spark a six-run frame, capped by a two-run double by sophomore Keagan Hooker, a Johnson RBI single and a Kopfhamer fielder’s choice that plated Hooker. The Warriors couldn’t fully get over the hump however, as Roberts struck out swinging to end the inning.
Hooker went 2-for-4 while Caleb Drew also doubled to lead the Warriors, while junior Jared Nevar went 2-for-4 with a double and senior Colin Kaiser also doubled for the Chiefs. While the win was a little too close for comfort for Mike Michalsky given the Chiefs’ big lead early on, he’s well aware how important it can be looking ahead.
“Right now for us it’s just getting more wins, especially since we have to play them in the regional, getting a little higher seed so it’s a home game is the main thing,” he said.
As for Hemming, a third successive loss following a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Wautoma on Saturday isn’t ideal, but prior to that stretch the Warriors had won six of seven games. One way he thinks his group can help curb that is by following the Chiefs’ playbook from Monday night: consistent scoring.
“That’s what we need to do,” he said. “Instead of having that one big inning, have a little more consistent scoring, which we have at times but the last couple games we haven’t. We’ve just got to keep plugging away.”
Top prospects, college recruits and emerging stars: Meet the prep baseball players to know this spring
Davis Hamilton, sr., IF, Sun Prairie
Honorable mention All-State a year ago among a loaded Cardinals roster that included catcher Josh Caron, the Division 1 Player of the Year who's now at Nebraska. Hamilton, a North Dakota State commit, is a smooth-fielding shortstop who according to Prep Baseball Report has a "feel to turn the double play in rhythm." He batted .360 in 2021 and was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the state title game.
Junior Jackson Hunley, a second team All-Big Eight choice a year ago, joins Hamilton in trying to lead the Cardinals back to the mountaintop. He was 7-0 on the mound last year, including the winning pitcher in the title game after striking out four over four shutout innings.
Carter Hansen, sr., IF, Poynette
Batted .352 with only five errors (.900 fielding percentage) while playing shortstop en route to first team All-Capitol North honors.
Daelen Johnson, sr., P/IF, Beaver Dam
At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Johnson is an imposing figure on the mound with a wingspan — and a "simple and clean delivery," according to Prep Baseball Report — that allows him to deliver from multiple arm slots. With a fastball in the upper 80s and significant vertical and horizontal break on his off-speed stuff, the junior's high ceiling is likely to attract attention from college scouts.
Aaron Jungers, sr., Util, Madison Memorial
Among the more well-rounded players in the area, Jungers hit .492 with 12 doubles and a pair of homers as a junior and also posted a 2.11 ERA, garnering first team All-Big Eight honors and second team All-District accolades. He has committed to Lindenwood (Mo.), which next season will begin its first season in NCAA Division I competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Jungers helped Memorial finished second in the Big Eight at 14-4, trailing only Sun Prairie.
Cory King, sr., OF/DH, Waunakee
A first team All-Badger North and second team All-District selection in 2021, King looks to lead a team that will have a new person filling out the lineup card for the first time in 25 years following the resignation of Spencer Lee last summer. Former assistant Micah Thingvold is the new skipper.
King batted .423 with five doubles and 20 RBIs last season.
Gavin Kilen, sr., IF, Milton
The top-ranked class of 2022 prospect in the state according to Prep Baseball Report, Kilen is a middle infielder headed to Louisville. According to his recruiting profile on Prep Baseball Report, he has "elite defensive instincts" and a great "feel for the positional demands at shortstop." He could see his name called during the MLB draft July 17-19, perhaps as early as the first round if his stock rises with a strong spring.
Andrew Kopfhamer, sr., 1B, Portage
Batted .311 with three doubles in 2021, boasting the most pop among a quartet of Warriors chosen as honorable mention All-Badger North. Brett Owen (.314) and Cooper Roberts (.308) and pitcher Erik Brouette were the other three picked as honorable mention.
Mitchell Lane, sr., DH, Lodi
Unanimously chosen as first team All-Capitol North in 2021 after batting better than .500 in league play.
Michael Leiterman, sr., OF, Poynette
Got on base at a .482 clip while hitting .311 with a homer, earning All-Capitol North first-team honors.
Christian Oppor, sr., P, Columbus
A 6-foot-1, hard-throwing left-hander with a trio of pitches in his arsenal, including a mid-90s fastball, Oppor is the fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2022, according to Prep Baseball Report. He's committed to Gulf Coast State College, a junior college in Panama City, Fla., but has the raw potential to be selected in the MLB draft right out of high school.
Oppor, a first team All-Capitol North and second team All-District selection in 2021, struck out 79 batters in 36⅓ innings of work last year, compiling a miniscule 0.96 earned run average while also batting .323 with five homers. He'll be joined by, among others, senior AJ Uttech, who hit .420 last year while helping the Cardinals to the league title.
Kurtis Price, sr., 1B/P, Sauk Prairie
A first team All-Badger North choice a year ago, Price hit .310 with a pair of homers and 15 RBIs in 2021. He also got on base at a .481 clip.
He'll be joined by senior second baseman Brenden Larsen, a returning second team All-Conference pick who hit .333 with a pair of homers, also getting on base at a .457 clip.
Evan Sauer, soph., Util, Waupun
A second-team All-East Central Conference choice last year as a freshman, Sauer boasts a load of potential for a program that's been among the state's best in Division 2 over the last decade. He also was honorable mention All-District in 2021.
Kolton Schaller, sr., IF, Mount Horeb
The 6-foot-1 Schaller, a shortstop, has committed to Kent State (Ohio) and was first team All-Badger North and second team All-District last year after batting .541 with four home runs, 27 RBIs and a 1.585 OPS.
Senior Ethan Steinhoff, Schaller's partner in crime in the middle infield at second base, hit .442 with a 1.090 OPS in 2021, the two of them helping the Vikings reel off five straight wins late in the year before falling in the sectional finals.
Tyler Schmitt, sr., OF/P, Madison Memorial
Batted .475 a year ago en route to honorable mention All-State and first team All-Big Eight honors. Among a strong core of returning players for the Spartans, who look to challenge Sun Prairie for the league title and area supremacy. Has committed to UW-La Crosse.
Tyler Soule, sr., IF, Oregon
A middle infielder, Soule batted .476 with 11 doubles a year ago on his way to first team All-Badger South honors. He has committed to UW-Stevens Point.
Cuyler Zukowski, sr., OF, Madison La Follette
The Creighton recruit, who verbally committed 1½ years ago, was a first team All-Big Eight Conference choice last year and a second team All-State pick by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association after hitting .450 with 11 stolen bases.
He’ll have help at the plate from senior David Matuszak and junior Kaden Kowalewsky, both infielders and second-team All-Conference selections in 2021.
Easton Zempel, sr., Util, Middleton
Chosen as first team All-Big Eight and second team All-District in 2021 after batting .437, Zempel heads to Winona State (Minn.) in the fall.
He'll be joined this spring by senior outfielder Matthew Zimmerman, a second-team All-Big Eight choice who helped the Cardinals reach the sectional finals.