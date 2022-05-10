How a balanced scoring barrage led Wisconsin Dells baseball past rival Portage

The old adage is that “The best offense is a good defense.”

For the Wisconsin Dells high school baseball team Monday night, it was just the opposite.

A balanced scoring attack across all seven innings was the recipe for success for the Chiefs, as they scored in all but one inning to pull away from a pesky Portage side, 11-7, in a non-conference game at Bidwell Field. Senior Will Michalsky went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while senior Jacob Rockwell went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a pair of RBIs to fuel the Chiefs’ third-straight win.

“I think a lot of it was we kept hitting the ball, so we kept a little bit of the pressure off because it would have been a whole different ballgame if it was 7-6 in the last two innings and trying to hold a one-run lead,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Michalsky said.

That one-run lead quickly disappeared as fast as it manifested itself after the Warriors (7-9) hung a six-spot up in the home half of the fifth inning to pull within 7-6. The Chiefs (9-2) had other ideas however and levied an immediate response.

Will Michalsky singled to start off the inning and quickly advanced to second on fielding error on a pickoff attempt. Senior Brooks Slack promptly brought him home from second on an RBI single to stretch the lead to 8-6.

Slack later raced home on a Jared Nevar two-out RBI double to the center field wall to push the Chiefs advantage to 9-6. The three-run cushion quickly extended to five as Wisconsin Dells tacked on two more in the top of the seventh on two-out RBI singles by Will Michalsky and senior Matt Getgen for an 11-6 lead.

“They capitalized on some of our mistakes defensively, and then when we made the big run on them, they answered the next two innings to get a little cushion,” Portage coach Mike Hemming said.

Still, the Warriors had one final chance to keep things alive. And early on things were going well for Portage with its final three outs. The first three batters of the inning all reached before sophomore Haakon Johnson drew a bases loaded, full-count walk to make it 11-7.

The Warriors hopes fell apart from there however. Senior Andrew Kopfhamer popped out to short before senior Cooper Roberts grounded into a game-ending 1-2-3 double play. The missed rally chance is a trend Hemming has seen already this season and one he attributes to squandered trips to the plate.

“Plain and simple, two of our games this year, in the seventh inning when we’ve had a rally, we’ve left some at-bats out there,” he said. “We put ourselves in position getting guys on, but sometimes if you spot a team too much, every single at bat has to be perfect, and we just didn’t get that done.”

The Warriors didn’t exactly do themselves any favors with a lackluster start either.

Rockwell took Portage starter Griffin Garrigan deep on the game’s opening pitch for a prompt 1-0 lead and the Chiefs added to their total in the second with two outs. Rockwell delivered first with an RBI single before Will Michalsky laced a two-run one-bagger for a 4-0 lead.

Portage had a chance to quickly answer back in the third but again were undone. After getting their first two batters into scoring position with nobody out, Garrigan lined out to second and senior Erik Brouette was doubled off at second base. Then, senior Caleb Drew grounded out to short to end the threat.

“The nice thing was our shortstop was immediately on second base when the line drive was caught, so we only had a small window to get him out and we did,” Mike Michalsky said of the double play.

Portage eventually broke onto the scoreboard, but only after the Chiefs tacked on a run in the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth for a 7-0 lead. The Warriors nearly erased all of it with a furious home half though.

Roberts and senior Brett Owen opened the inning with back-to-back singles help spark a six-run frame, capped by a two-run double by sophomore Keagan Hooker, a Johnson RBI single and a Kopfhamer fielder’s choice that plated Hooker. The Warriors couldn’t fully get over the hump however, as Roberts struck out swinging to end the inning.

Hooker went 2-for-4 while Caleb Drew also doubled to lead the Warriors, while junior Jared Nevar went 2-for-4 with a double and senior Colin Kaiser also doubled for the Chiefs. While the win was a little too close for comfort for Mike Michalsky given the Chiefs’ big lead early on, he’s well aware how important it can be looking ahead.

“Right now for us it’s just getting more wins, especially since we have to play them in the regional, getting a little higher seed so it’s a home game is the main thing,” he said.

As for Hemming, a third successive loss following a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Wautoma on Saturday isn’t ideal, but prior to that stretch the Warriors had won six of seven games. One way he thinks his group can help curb that is by following the Chiefs’ playbook from Monday night: consistent scoring.

“That’s what we need to do,” he said. “Instead of having that one big inning, have a little more consistent scoring, which we have at times but the last couple games we haven’t. We’ve just got to keep plugging away.”

