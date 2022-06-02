How a big third inning helped Beaver Dam beat Neenah for a D1 regional championship.

The last time the Beaver Dam baseball team won a WIAA Division 1 regional championship was in 2017, with Joe Loizzo as coach.

The Golden Beavers made it back the next year, but lost and Nate Wilke replaced Loizzo as coach the following year. The second-seeded Beavers made it back to a regional final in back-to-back years under Wilke, losing to West Bend East in 2021 and then beating seventh-seeded and visiting Neenah 4-2 on Thursday.

“It’s nice,” Wilke said. “You always want to see these kids to keep their careers going. You’ve got to win a regional championship before you can win a sectional championship.”

Daelen Johnson got the start for the Beavers (16-8), pitching a complete game with five strikeouts and walking one. The Rockets (12-12) produced four hits, scoring one earned run.

“He’s beaten some of the best teams in the state this year,” Wilke said. “Anytime you put him on the mound you know good things are going to happen. He’s going to give you a chance to knock off anybody.

“Having that bye (in the first round) was huge because then you save him for this game. He’s going to pitch in sectionals on Tuesday. He’s always going to get the ball in a big game.”

The Beavers took the lead in the second inning when Nate Tisdale reached on an error, allowing Kadin Jimenez to score.

Neenah responded in the third as Gradin Taschner reached on an error by Eli Bryant, which allowed Brady Corso to score from third.

The Beavers got a little cushion in the bottom half of the third. Evan Sharkey, who was walked, eventually scored off a passed ball and Ben Scharfenberg had an RBI single to left to make it 3-1.

“It was all about execution,” Wilke said. “We’ve been telling the kids all along that little things like that makes the difference between winning a big game, and today is a big game. We had (Scharfenberg’s) base hit with two strikes. Stuff like that is just huge. That’s how you win baseball games by taking advantage.

“Scharfenberg is a senior, so he’s playing for his career right now. He did a great job.”

Corso, who went 2-for-3, had his second hit of the game in the fifth, an RBI single to center to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Beaver Dam’s Alex Soto led off the fifth with a triple to deep center and came home when Logan Thomas hit a sacrifice fly ball to center to make it 4-2.

With one out and a runner on first, Johnson snagged Andrew Carlson’s grounder for a 1-6-3 double play to end the sixth.

“Any run is huge,” Wilke said. “They’ve got some big sticks in that lineup and with the wind blowing out, you never know what could happen. To get that double play was huge momentum for us.”

Jaeden Carstens pitched five innings with four strikeouts and three walks. The Beavers accumulated four hits among their four earned runs.

Wilke was pleased to get out with a big win and will head over to Oshkosh North, where the Beavers will play West Bend West at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“They’re a very good team,” Wilke said of Neenah. “They’re a well-coached team. They have a lot of talent. I know they were expecting to battle for the (Fox Valley Association) title. They’re in a very good conference. They had a great game, but we also played very well as a group. It was a great high school baseball game.”

Neenah 001 010 0 - 2 4 1

Beaver Dam 012 010 x - 4 4 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb): N – Jaeden Carstens (L, 5-4-4-2-4-3), AJ Price (1-0-0-0-0-0). BD – Daelen Johnson (W, 7-4-2-1-5-1).

Leading hitters: N – Brady Corso 3x2 (2B, RBI). BD – Alex Soto 1x3 (3B), Logan Thomas 1x2 (RBI, SB), Ben Scharfenberg 1x3 (RBI).

