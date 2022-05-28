How Beaver Dam baseball gained confidence for postseason in Saturday's win over Hartford

HARTFORD — This weekend was going to be packed full of activities. Beaver Dam High School hosted its 2022 graduation for the seniors. And people were getting ready for Memorial Day on Monday.

In the middle of that, Beaver Dam and Hartford baseball teams were trying to squeeze in one final game in the regular season Saturday morning due to the non-conference game being called off Thursday due to rain.

Throughout all of the festivities, Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke saw his team come out ready and focused enough to beat the Orioles 6-2 at Westside Park in Hartford.

“The senior graduated (on Friday), so you’re always a little bit iffy with a 9:30 a.m. game on how they’re going to come out,” Wilke said. “I’m sure some of them were having fun (Friday night) and enjoyed their graduation. We came out focused.”

A big reason for the success was how well Nate Tisdale performed on the mound. He only had three strikeouts through 5 2/3 innings of work, but five of those innings he held the Orioles scoreless. He also got the Orioles to ground out four times and made them fly out six times.

“Nate gave us a great game just like he’s been doing all season,” Wilke said. “He was throwing strikes and getting out of some jams. He had good defense behind him. I’m really proud of the effort we put in today.”

The Orioles didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the sixth inning when they had the bases loaded with two outs. RJ Thomas had an RBI single to left. Boston Damon replaced Tisdale after that and walked Lausten for the Orioles’ second run of the inning.

“They had some good hits and they’re a good hitting team,” Wilke said. “Their record is what it is because they’re a good team. To get out of there with only two, they could’ve scored a lot more than two and they left bases loaded with that last out (in the sixth inning). Getting out of there with only two was huge for us.”

Thomas went 3-for-4 and Brian O’Morrow went 2-for-2 at the plate.

By that time it was too late for the Orioles to form any sort of rally. The Golden Beavers had already raised their lead to 6-0 in the sixth inning.

Beaver Dam’s Alex Soto had an RBI single up the middle and Evan Sharkey blasted one out to left to bring in two batters to make it 6-0 in the top of the sixth inning.

“He wasn’t hitting for a while this season and we were DHing for him,” Wilke said of Sharkey. “In that Stoughton game he got a little bit of confidence. For these kids, it’s all about confidence and I think he’s starting to feel good about himself at the plate. If you go to the plate and feel good about yourself, that’s half the battle. If you’re doubting yourself then good things don’t happen.”

Both Soto and Sharkey went 2-for-4 at the plate. Logan Thomas also went 2x3 at the plate as well. Eli Bryant got hot at the plate, going 3-for-4.

Beaver Dam’s bats broke through in the third inning, leading off with three-straight singles. Kaleb Schmuhl eventually came home off an error and Tisdale had a 2 RBI single to left to make it 3-0.

It was a big game for the Golden Beavers as they now head into the postseason. Beaver Dam is the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 7 Neenah and No. 10 Oshkosh West next Thursday.

“It puts an explanation point on the whole season,” Wilke said. “We’ve had a very good season and kids are playing hard. You don’t want to go into the postseason on a downturn.”

The Golden Beavers gained the confidence they needed like Wilke wanted them to over the weekend.

“It’s big,” Wilke said. “We’ve had a good season and we’ve been telling these kids all along … we’re capable of beating anybody, but we’re also capable of losing to anybody. So we’ve always got to be focused and into the game, and be ready to go. I think the last half of the season we’ve been playing really well.”

