How Beaver Dam baseball ran into a wall during Div. 1 sectional final against Hartland Arrowhead

OSHKOSH — The Beaver Dam baseball team didn’t have a response for Hartland Arrowhead senior JJ Vargas.

The senior pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts to lead the top-seeded Warhawks to a 2-0 victory over the second-seeded Golden Beavers during Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game at EJ Schneider Field.

“There’s a reason why they’ve been historically one of the best teams in the state for years,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “We hung in there and they jumped out right away. They’ve got a lot of studs, a lot of Division 1 college players on their team.”

Baraboo's bats fall silent in baseball sectional semifinal loss The Baraboo baseball team saw its season end Tuesday when the offense only could manage one hit in its sectional semifinal.

Beaver Dam could only muster four hits off Vargas.

“We haven’t seen many guys that are just overpowering,” Wilke said. “He at times was overpowering. He’d throw that high fastball and he had a good-enough breaking ball where you’re kind of always guessing what he’s going to come with next.”

It was the Golden Beavers’ first appearance in a sectional final since 2008 when they defeated Oshkosh North 5-4 on the same diamond for the program’s seventh trip to the state tournament.

“You get to state and you never know what happens,” Wilke said. “It’s a one-day tournament and we played great the first game and we played great the second game, too, but there’s a reason why (Arrowhead) is one of the top five in the state. They performed like they were.”

However, this time the result for the Golden Beavers (17-9) didn’t mirror that outcome against the Warhawks (20-6).

Arrowhead's Connor Olson scored on a balk by Beaver Dam senior pitcher Nate Tisdale with two outs left in the first inning. A couple pitches later, Arrowhead senior James Duncan, who went 2-for-3, doubled to right that brought in another run. The inning ended when Duncan was tagged out trying to advance to third.

Tisdale pitched a complete game with two strikeouts. He allowed two earned runs, seven hits and a pair of walks.

“Nate Tisdale gave us an unbelievable outing,” Wilke said. “It’s a gutsy performance.”

How 7 athletes from Beaver Dam, Sun Prairie prepare for bocce ball in 2022 Special Olympics A camp where competitors tested their skills allowed for seven locals to be selected to for this year's Special Olympics USA Games in Florida.

Beaver Dam’s defense played well behind Tisdale. With one out and a runner on first, Vargas hit a line drive to senior second baseman Ben Scharfenberg, who flipped it to freshman shortstop Eli Bryant for a double play to end the third inning.

Beaver Dam senior Logan Thomas went 2-for-3. His final career hit was a groundball to shortstop and he beat the throw in the top of the seventh. However, junior Daelen Johnson hit into a 1-6-3 double play and the game ended when senior Ben Scharfenberg grounded out to shortstop.

“It’s sad for the seniors,” said Wilke, who had 11 on this year’s squad. “We had a heck of a season and it stings now, but we’ll be back and have a lot of good memories of (this season).”

Why having lights at the ball park will help more than just the Beaver Dam baseball, softball programs On top of allowing the Golden Beavers to play later in the case of inclement weather, Beaver Dam baseball manager Jeff Eberle is confident it would be a major boost for the entire community.

Beavers hold off Spartans' late rally

Senior Alex Soto’s leadoff homer to left gave the Golden Beavers enough momentum to get past sixth-seeded West Bend West 7-4 in the sectional semifinal.

“Afterwards he said he was looking fastball first pitch at sectionals,” Wilke said of Soto. “He said, ‘I got’ and he just swung hard. That’s just gets you believing right away that you got a chance of competing right away in that game. He set the tone.”

How Logan Thomas is raising money for disc golf course in Beaver Dam Senior at Beaver Dam High School is trying to raise money to renovate equipment of a disc golf course at Crystal Lake in Beaver Dam.

Soto was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Johnson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Bryant was 2-for-3.

Senior Kadin Jimenez scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to raise the lead to 3-0. Soto picked up where he left off in the fourth with an RBI single to left center for a 4-0 lead over the Spartans (15-10).

Tisdale had a squeeze bunt that brought in senior Jaden Barstow in the fifth. Senior Jake Weber also scored on a wild pitch to go up 6-0.

“Any run at this level is huge,” Wilke said. “A couple runs scored off (wild pitches), we got some bunts down and we got that squeeze bunt down. Any time you can score, especially with Daelen on the mound, just increases your chances of winning.”

Thomas’ groundout to second also brought in a run to round out the scoring for the Golden Beavers.

Johnson pitched a complete game with five strikeouts. West had five of its eight hits in the sixth and seventh innings.

“He was at a lot of pitches and you could tell he was getting a little bit tired,” Wilke said. “He was right at the tail end. He was at 94 pitches. He gave us all he could give us.”

Junior Carter Lovey's groundout to second brought in West's first run. Junior Joey Baumann scored on a wild pitch in the seventh and soon after junior Jack Geniesse had a two-run double to left field to make it 7-4.

Johnson picked himself up by getting a popup, a flyout to center and a groundout to second to end the game.

“We knew he was at the end of his rope,” Wilke said of Johnson’s time on the mound. “... It’s tough to put a different guy in there in that situation where you’re throwing him to the fire. You’re hoping in Daelen. He’s been our guy all year. You live or die with him.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.