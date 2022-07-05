How steady bats helped Beaver Dam Post 146 win Firecracker tournament in Stevens Point

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team traveled to Stevens Point for the Ed Kardach Firecracker Tournament this past weekend.

Post 146 had been attending the tournament for more than three decades, excluding the 2020 season that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Beaver Dam played extremely well on offense and defense to come away with the tournament championship after going 3-1 and having the least runs scored throughout the tournament. It’s the first time since 2008 Beaver Dam won the tournament.

Beaver Dam coach Skylar Eberle said his team felt rewarded winning the tournament in front of a big Beaver Dam crowd that traveled out to Stevens Point, making him believe his guys were “playing in Beaver Dam.”

“They were excited we ended up winning the whole thing,” he said. “… We’ve had success here and there before, but it’s been quite a layoff since we’ve won it. It was kind of getting the monkey off our backs, too. That was nice for everyone.”

Post 146 (7-4) started with a 9-5 victory over Stevens Point on Friday night. It was followed by an 8-4 victory over Oshkosh. Post 146 started out Sunday with a 6-0 victory over Middleton in the morning but fell to Wausau 10-2 later that night.

The top three teams were all 1-1 against each other and finished 3-1 during the tournament. Beaver Dam beat Middleton; Wausau beat Beaver Dam and lost to Middleton; and Middleton beat Wausau and lost to Beaver Dam. That meant the tournament championship went to the team that let up the least amount of runs, which was Beaver Dam with 19 while Middleton allowed 22 and Wausau 28.

Post 146 finished with 38 hits for 25 runs, and had big outings from Logan Thomas, Ben Scharfenberg and Alex Soto.

“Hitting-wise, those three (Thomas, Soto and Scharfenberg) were right where they needed to be,” Eberle said. “I expected most of the kids to be alright, but we also got some other contributors.

“… We had LT and Scharfenberg hitting out of their shoes and then you had other guys step up and are playing a lot better than what they were,” Eberle added. “Everyone stepped up at the right time.”

Beaver Dam produced 11 hits against Stevens Point, with Soto, Thomas and James Westover delivering two hits apiece. Nate Tisdale and both Soto and Thomas had a pair of RBIs.

Tisdale started on the mound against Stevens Point in a game that went nine innings. Tisdale pitched four, with one strikeout, and gave up one earned run on five hits. Kaleb Schmuhl threw four innings with two strikeouts and got the victory, giving up three runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks. Soto pitched one inning and gave up one run on one hit and struck out one.

The hits kept coming against Oshkosh, with 11 against Xavier Gauthier and Alex Stini. Gauthier gave up 12 hits, which helped Beaver Dam score eight runs, seven earned.

Thomas led with three hits and two RBIs while Kadin Jimenez, Soto and Scharfenberg all had a pair of hits. Boston Damon, Evan Scharkey, Braydin Strachota and Westover each had one hit. Westover and Jimenez both had doubles.

Soto pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and four runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks.

Tisdale pitched a three-hit gem against Middleton in 6⅓ innings Sunday morning. He struck out a couple and walked a couple. Landon Semrau relieved him with two outs left in the seventh and allowed one hit.

Beaver Dam’s offense stayed hot with eight hits against Middleton. Scharfenberg went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs. He and Damon had doubles. Westover had two RBIs.

Beaver Dam lost all of its momentum against Wausau to end the tournament. Post 146 was outhit 16-6 and no Beaver Dam players had more than one hit. Thomas had a triple and Westover a double.

Beaver Dam’s Alex Woods started against Wausau and pitched four innings with no strikeouts. He gave up seven earned runs on 10 hits with one walk. Kyler Keel pitched three innings, striking out two while Wausau scored three runs on six hits and a walk.

“We learned that we got the ability to go play great baseball,” Eberle said. “We need a fourth and fifth pitcher here. That’s what our last few games are going to be about who’s going to step up for regionals those two spots in the pitching rotation. Otherwise, our pitching was solid (overall) and our hitting was right where it needs to be.”

Beaver Dam will pick up the season Wednesday when it travels to Germantown for a 6 p.m. start. A doubleheader is set for Thursday at Hartford.

“I would say confidence is sky-high right now,” Eberle said. “The problem is we’ve got to stick with it.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

