Late Beaver Dam legion baseball assistant Tomashek remembered fondly by coaches

“Usually being the oldest guy, they’d say, ‘Oh go ahead Dick, you call it,’” Kieffer recalled of how the tactic worked.

“Mike Kahl, who was on the team at the time, he knew that certain coins would come up heads or tails nine out of 10 times. If you told Richard that one time — Richard had a photographic memory and he just never would forget. We would send him out there and whatever the coin would be, he would suggest they let it hit the ground and then he would know depending on how heavy the heads was or not, to call that way in the flip. And we would win nine out of 10 times.

“He didn’t even have to tell us, all we had to do was see his walk from the flipping of the coin back to our dugout, we knew if we had won and were the home team or not.”

The other memory Kieffer recalled about Tomashek and coins involved Sacagawea golden dollars, which first went into circulation in 2000 to honor the Native American guide for the Lewis and Clark expedition.

“He had them in his pocket — he had them ready to go — that if you hit a home run, at the end of the game when we had our team huddle, you always got a Sacagawea. For years he did that, so some guys had four, five — some guys had 10 from over the years — and they didn’t spend them; they kept them, because they came from R.W.