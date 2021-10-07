Late Beaver Dam legion baseball assistant Tomashek remembered fondly by coaches

For 31 years, Richard Tomashek was a fixture in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball program.
He was kind. He was funny. He was affable.
Maybe most of all, because of his seniority and his wisdom, he was like family to everyone who came through the program over the years.
“Richard,” longtime Post 146 coach Terry Kieffer said, “was a father to us all, myself included.
“He was able to communicate with everybody. He was just a fun-loving guy who was willing to do anything for you in baseball. He didn’t need to be there for you in every game but he didn’t miss a game, whether we were at home or on the road.”
Tomashek passed away last week, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, days before he would have celebrated his 90th birthday on Oct. 4, leaving behind countless memories and stories of the impact he had on others.
A United States Navy veteran who served from 1949-53 during the Korean War, Tomashek held legion baseball near and dear to his heart.
He was there when the Post 146 program got started in 1982 and he served as bench coach for 31 years, stepping away following the 2013 season when the team won the last of its six state championships.
As a matter of fact, Post 146 also won in 1982 in that inaugural season, meaning not only did Tomashek, who had many nicknames — R.W. and TBop among them — bookend his tenure with titles but he was along for the ride for all six of them.
“Not many coaches win their last game, but we won it,” said Joe Loizzo, who also stepped down from coaching the legion team following the 2013 season and was the coach for most of those 31 years, including at the start in 1982. “And R.W.’s grandkids, Tony and Nick Schmitt, were on the team that won up in the Green Bay area.
“That was a nice going away present.”
Loizzo, also a longtime Beaver Dam High School assistant and the head coach of the Golden Beavers from 2002-2017, and Kieffer enjoyed a long run of success with Tomashek by their side.
But it wasn’t necessarily the success they all had that was the most fun. It was the time they got to share together, win or lose, that Loizzo and Kieffer said they’ll treasure most as they think back on their relationship with Tomashek.
So many memories — too many for those close to him to count, probably — but there are a few that stand out to Loizzo and Kieffer.
Two of them, strangely enough, involve coins.
Kieffer said that after Tomashek learned some of the coin-flip probabilities — heads or tails — based on what type of coin the umpire used and if he was going to catch it and flip it or let it land on the ground on its own, the team would always send him out to make the call at tournament games when there wasn’t a predetermined home team.
“Usually being the oldest guy, they’d say, ‘Oh go ahead Dick, you call it,’” Kieffer recalled of how the tactic worked.
“Mike Kahl, who was on the team at the time, he knew that certain coins would come up heads or tails nine out of 10 times. If you told Richard that one time — Richard had a photographic memory and he just never would forget. We would send him out there and whatever the coin would be, he would suggest they let it hit the ground and then he would know depending on how heavy the heads was or not, to call that way in the flip. And we would win nine out of 10 times.
“He didn’t even have to tell us, all we had to do was see his walk from the flipping of the coin back to our dugout, we knew if we had won and were the home team or not.”
The other memory Kieffer recalled about Tomashek and coins involved Sacagawea golden dollars, which first went into circulation in 2000 to honor the Native American guide for the Lewis and Clark expedition.
“He had them in his pocket — he had them ready to go — that if you hit a home run, at the end of the game when we had our team huddle, you always got a Sacagawea. For years he did that, so some guys had four, five — some guys had 10 from over the years — and they didn’t spend them; they kept them, because they came from R.W.
“I bet many of them still have those Sacagaweas.”
Tomashek’s personality was such that everyone always knew when he was around.
Even when wasn’t talking.
“He was big into clicking his teeth all the time — clickety-click, clickety-click—and everybody knew he was in the dugout when he was clicking his teeth,” said Kieffer, who remains a pitching coach for the high school and legion programs and was the head coach of the legion team for a period in the 1980s, including when the team won state in 1989.
Some of Loizzo’s best memories of Tomashek were from the team’s trips to South Dakota to play in mid-season tournaments, when the two cribbage pals got a lot of extra time to shuffle the deck and count 15-2, 15-4 and a pair is six.
That relationship lasted right up until Tomashek passed away.
“I called him up about two days before he passed and I left him a message on his phone and I said, ‘What some guys will do not to play me in cribbage!’” Loizzo joked about the fact Tomashek didn’t answer. “He called back and said, ‘Hey I hear I missed a call from you. I’m ducking you on playing cribbage.’
“Even at that time he had a good sense of humor. He was always quick-witted.”
Sometimes, though, the joke was on Tomashek.
“He still has the record for the longest indicator light on, when he turned to go to Rosendale and then he turned it off when he went to turn onto Highway 41 (in Oshkosh),” Loizzo said. “I always kidded him about that, and he would just crack up.”
Tomashek came into the Beaver Dam legion baseball program almost by happenstance.
“In ’82 the legion always wanted to have a legionnaire in the dugout,” Loizzo recalled of getting the program going that very first year. “He was a legionnaire, so I said, ‘Hey, W, do you think you could be our bench coach? We’ll put you in uniform and the whole works.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I’d like that.’
“He was so good one on one working with the kids. He just had a very nice, easy demeanor to be around.”
Tomashek was an invaluable resource over the years, helping keep the kids in line in a way that was respectful and understood without being harsh or overbearing.
“He was there to buffer,” Kieffer said of how Tomashek acted as a liaison between the coaches and players. “He would say things like, ‘You know, they’re doing this in your best interest and you need to understand that.’
“I remember at a state tournament, we had a player get upset with me because I told him not to throw his bat anymore when he struck out, and he did, so I pulled him out. Then I put him back in later in the game and he made a game-saving catch, and we go on and win the state title. I remember T-Bop going up to the player later and saying, ‘You owe coach Kieffer an apology.’
“Those are the types of things he would do.’
And the kids would listen because of how much they loved Tomashek.
“He didn’t drive as much anymore toward the end, but he used to like to drive one of our vehicles all the time and take the kids. Everybody wanted to be in TBop’s car, so my car was usually a little light because his was heavy,” Kieffer said. “He just drew people to him constantly. Didn’t matter if you were at a baseball game or something else, everybody went to see TBop.”
“Great father, great grandpa and just a great individual,” Loizzo added. “He’d do anything for anyone.
"He’ll be missed.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.