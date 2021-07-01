LEGION BASEBALL: BD Post 146 prepare for Firecracker tourney in Stevens Point

The Beaver Dam 19-and-under American Legion baseball team has started the 2021 season out a perfect 3-0 overall record.
And starting Friday, Post 146 will have its first big test of the season when they travel to Stevens Point to play four games in three days at the 2021 Firecracker Ed Kardach Memorial Tournament at Bukolt Park.
“We don’t know a whole lot about them, but they all have very successful programs,” Post 146 coach Jeremy Klug said. “We’re expecting to face some very good competition. We know we’re going to have to be playing well to compete and win those games. We’re hoping to go in, open some eyes and surprise some teams.”
Beaver Dam – which has participated in this tournament for more than 30 years – is the only AA team playing in the tournament while the four other teams including Stevens Point, Middleton, Wausau and Oshkosh are all AAA teams.
The tournament is a four-game, round-robin type where Beaver Dam will play Wausau at 5 p.m. Friday. Then will play Oshkosh at 2:30 p.m. and Stevens Point at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Post 146 will finish with the tournament when they play Middleton at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
“What we believe is we’ll see some good competition, which is always good,” Klug said. “It will give us a good test here and it’s for the team to be able to bond as a team. We’re staying over there for a few nights in the hotel. Having some down time when we’re not playing is always a good thing for the coaches’ relationship with the players and the players to bond. Most of these kids have played together, but there are a few kids that haven’t necessarily been on the same team in previous years. It will be a good experience for them.”
There are two hurdles Post 146 needs to get over during the tournament.
The first is will be the pitching. Klug said while it may be a strength of Beaver Dam, Logan Thomas and Wes Biel won’t be pitching. Klug said Thomas is battling some arm soreness while Biel has other plans during the holiday weekend and won’t be able to attend.
“Anytime you lose one of your starters, it can create a void, but we feel we have a lot of other good players that will step into that role,” Klug said. “It’s great experience for them. With Wes having graduated, it gives them an opportunity to improve themselves for next year going into high school baseball. Definitely, anytime you’re missing guys that contribute every night in games, it’s tough not having them in your lineup.
“We have a lot of good players that can step into those roles and help us out. It gives some of kids some opportunities to help out with that leadership roles.”
Klug said he expects Bradon Franke to step up and pitch a few innings like he did Wednesday night pitching 3⅔ innings with no strikeouts and gave up the earned run off one hit and four walks.
Klug said Franke’s “got a really strong arm” and will expect Alex Soto, Nate Tisdale, Owen Doyle and Evan Sharkey to see time on the mound over the weekend.
“We’re looking forward to that this weekend,” Klug said.
The other problem the amount of games Beaver Dam has played in this season, which is three. Due to rain, multiple games have either been pushed back or cancelled.
“It goes back to COVID, every sports season has been shortened,” Klug said. “It’s been a struggle. This year is a shortened year too. We’re at the end of June and only have had a few games. A couple games have been cancelled.”
The positive aspect is members of Post 146 have played together during the high school baseball season, so it’s not like they’re coming in cold.
“It’s an easy transition right into legion,” Klug said. “It’s like you’re starting a new season, but you’re familiar with the kids. They stepped in and they’re doing well. We’ve talked about this the past couple of games: We’re hustling down the base paths, we’re generating a lot of excitement and we’re forcing plays.
“If we can continue this hustle and be aggressive, I think we’re going to be just fine.”
And it will help come postseason time later in July when Beaver Dam hosts the regional tournament.
“It’s a little ways off here from the regional tournament too,” Klug said. “But when you start going back-to-back days in the tournament, this will help us evaluate the team a little bit and prepare for the regional tournament.”
GALLERY: Action from Wednesday's American Legion game between BD and Springs
Alex Soto 2.jpg
Alex Soto 3.jpg
Alex Soto 4.jpg
Alex Soto 5.jpg
Alex Soto
Alex Soto.jpg
Ben Scharfenberg.jpg
Bradon Franke 2.jpg
Bradon Franke 3.jpg
Bradon Franke 4.jpg
Bradon Franke 5.jpg
Bradon Franke 6.jpg
Bradon Franke.jpg
Griff Wicklund 2.jpg
Griff Wicklund 3.jpg
Griff Wicklung
James Westover 2.jpg
James Westover.jpg
Logan Thomas 2.jpg
Logan Thomas.jpg
Nate Tisdale.jpg
National anthem.jpg
Springs run.jpg
Springs.jpg
Umpires.jpg
Wes Biel
Wes Biel 3.jpg
Wes Biel.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.