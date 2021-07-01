LEGION BASEBALL: BD Post 146 prepare for Firecracker tourney in Stevens Point

The Beaver Dam 19-and-under American Legion baseball team has started the 2021 season out a perfect 3-0 overall record.

And starting Friday, Post 146 will have its first big test of the season when they travel to Stevens Point to play four games in three days at the 2021 Firecracker Ed Kardach Memorial Tournament at Bukolt Park.

“We don’t know a whole lot about them, but they all have very successful programs,” Post 146 coach Jeremy Klug said. “We’re expecting to face some very good competition. We know we’re going to have to be playing well to compete and win those games. We’re hoping to go in, open some eyes and surprise some teams.”

Beaver Dam – which has participated in this tournament for more than 30 years – is the only AA team playing in the tournament while the four other teams including Stevens Point, Middleton, Wausau and Oshkosh are all AAA teams.

The tournament is a four-game, round-robin type where Beaver Dam will play Wausau at 5 p.m. Friday. Then will play Oshkosh at 2:30 p.m. and Stevens Point at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Post 146 will finish with the tournament when they play Middleton at 10 a.m. on Sunday.